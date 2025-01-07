Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah extends his contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah extends his contract

The German-born ex-Sheffield United is the latest transfer window deal for Don Cowie's County.

By Paul Chalk
Goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: Courtesy of Ross County.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has extended his deal with the Staggies until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old German-born Ghana-under23 international has made four appearances for the Premiership during his initial one month deal, keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With number one Ross Laidlaw out with a knee injury until February, the former Sheffield United keeper arrived in December, pushing Jack Hamilton from the starting XI.

County manager Don Cowie has been impressed with the former Schalke and Borussia Dortmund youth.

He said: “We are delighted to have Jordan extend his deal.

“With Ross out for a period of time we felt we needed to add competition to the goalkeeping area. Jordan has been a big part of the group and performed well in his time with us so far.”

County’s 1-0 weekend win at Kilmarnock kicked them up to ninth in the table and they are now getting set to host champions Celtic this Saturday.

On Monday, Cowie snapped up striker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield Town, and brought former loanee Noahan Kenneh back to Dingwall from Hibs on a six-month loan deal.

