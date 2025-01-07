Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah extends his contract

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has extended his deal with the Staggies until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old German-born Ghana-under23 international has made four appearances for the Premiership during his initial one month deal, keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With number one Ross Laidlaw out with a knee injury until February, the former Sheffield United keeper arrived in December, pushing Jack Hamilton from the starting XI.

County manager Don Cowie has been impressed with the former Schalke and Borussia Dortmund youth.

He said: “We are delighted to have Jordan extend his deal.

“With Ross out for a period of time we felt we needed to add competition to the goalkeeping area. Jordan has been a big part of the group and performed well in his time with us so far.”

County’s 1-0 weekend win at Kilmarnock kicked them up to ninth in the table and they are now getting set to host champions Celtic this Saturday.

On Monday, Cowie snapped up striker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield Town, and brought former loanee Noahan Kenneh back to Dingwall from Hibs on a six-month loan deal.

