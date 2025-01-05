New 23 hour snow and ice warning for Highlands and west coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New 23 hour snow and ice warning for Highlands and west coast

It follows a weekend of frozen weather across the north of Scotland.

By Graham Fleming
The new warning is set to last for a further 23 hours into Monday. Image: Met Office
A new snow and ice warning has been issued for the Highlands.

The Met Office has predicted 23 hours of snow and ice and “mid-teen minus temperatures” in the region from 12pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Forecasters say the Highlands, parts of the Western Isles and west coast – including Oban – will see “further snow” and “icy stretches”, which could cause “some disruption, especially to travel” during the yellow alert.

A snowy spell has gripped the north of Scotland over the weekend. Image: Elaine Low Reilly

Up to four centimetres of snow is predicted to fall between today and 11pm tomorrow.

Residents have also been told to expect longer journey times on both the roads and public transport as well as ice on pavements which is expected to create slippy surfaces.

The full forecast, from the Met Office, reads: “Across northern and northwestern Scotland, further showers, falling as rain, sleet and soft hail near windward coasts and at lower elevations, but as snow over modest elevations, where a few places may see 1-4 cm accumulate.

The scene at Tomatin on Friday. Image: Rose Bartlett

“Across southwest Scotland, more persistent snow during Sunday afternoon could bring 2-5 cm in a few places, mainly above 200 metres, before this clears erratically eastwards during Monday morning.

“Across the wider region, icy stretches are likely to form and combining with lying snow in places, will make for some difficult driving conditions.”

Freezing temperatures to continue into next week

A Met Office spokesman told The Press and Journal: “As the low pressure that has crossed the UK further south pulls away to the east it will allow a northerly airflow again, similar to last week.

“So back into cold northerly winds and snow showers with the risk of ice forming too.

“There could be some brighter spells for a time today mixed in with the showers, some of rain with some snow over hills.

“As the northerly sets up again into tomorrow these will more readily fall as snow, especially over high ground.

“With lying snow overnight temperatures will fall notably, we could see mid-teen minus temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday nights with daytime temperatures barely getting above freezing too.”

It comes after days of weather warnings and freezing temperatures.

A snow and ice warning has also been issued for the east coast including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from 9am today until 12pm tomorrow.

