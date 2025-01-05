New 23 hour snow and ice warning for Highlands and west coast

A new snow and ice warning has been issued for the Highlands.

The Met Office has predicted 23 hours of snow and ice and “mid-teen minus temperatures” in the region from 12pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Forecasters say the Highlands, parts of the Western Isles and west coast – including Oban – will see “further snow” and “icy stretches”, which could cause “some disruption, especially to travel” during the yellow alert.

Up to four centimetres of snow is predicted to fall between today and 11pm tomorrow.

Residents have also been told to expect longer journey times on both the roads and public transport as well as ice on pavements which is expected to create slippy surfaces.

The full forecast, from the Met Office, reads: “Across northern and northwestern Scotland, further showers, falling as rain, sleet and soft hail near windward coasts and at lower elevations, but as snow over modest elevations, where a few places may see 1-4 cm accumulate.

“Across southwest Scotland, more persistent snow during Sunday afternoon could bring 2-5 cm in a few places, mainly above 200 metres, before this clears erratically eastwards during Monday morning.

“Across the wider region, icy stretches are likely to form and combining with lying snow in places, will make for some difficult driving conditions.”

Freezing temperatures to continue into next week

A Met Office spokesman told The Press and Journal: “As the low pressure that has crossed the UK further south pulls away to the east it will allow a northerly airflow again, similar to last week.

“So back into cold northerly winds and snow showers with the risk of ice forming too.

“There could be some brighter spells for a time today mixed in with the showers, some of rain with some snow over hills.

“As the northerly sets up again into tomorrow these will more readily fall as snow, especially over high ground.

“With lying snow overnight temperatures will fall notably, we could see mid-teen minus temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday nights with daytime temperatures barely getting above freezing too.”

It comes after days of weather warnings and freezing temperatures.

A snow and ice warning has also been issued for the east coast including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from 9am today until 12pm tomorrow.

