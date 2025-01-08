‘Vital’ new Stornoway hospital helicopter site now active months after landing ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Vital’ new Stornoway hospital helicopter site now active months after landing ban

It comes after the original helipad was classified as 'red' and put out of use in a nationwide review.

By Ross Hempseed
Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team
Helicopters have been unable to land at Western Isles Hospital. Image: Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team.

A much-needed new helicopter landing site is now operational near the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

The hospital’s original helicopter landing site was reclassified as red, following a nationwide review.

This meant a fast solution was needed to ensure helicopters carrying patients could land safely at Western Isle Hospital – one of the most remote in Scotland.

In total 23 landing sites were under review following updated guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The review was prompted by a fatal accident at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth caused by “high levels of downwash”.

In September 2024, search and rescue helicopter landings were suspended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by operator Bristow.

Temporary landing site for Western Isles Hospital secured

Several agencies have come together to deliver the new Mossend site, allowing critical care air transport to continue.

NHS Western Isles chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “We are delighted to lead the way in creating a secondary landing site for SAR helicopters, ensuring that patients in the Western Isles continue to have access to life-saving air transport.

“This accomplishment reflects our recognition of how mission-critical air transfer is, and our unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community.

“It’s a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our hospital team and partners.”

The new helicopter landing site is the first to open since the review. However, NHS Western Isle says the site is only temporary.

The health board is committed to reinstating a landing site on hospital grounds.

