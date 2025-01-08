‘Vital’ new Stornoway hospital helicopter site now active months after landing ban

A much-needed new helicopter landing site is now operational near the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

The hospital’s original helicopter landing site was reclassified as red, following a nationwide review.

This meant a fast solution was needed to ensure helicopters carrying patients could land safely at Western Isle Hospital – one of the most remote in Scotland.

In total 23 landing sites were under review following updated guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The review was prompted by a fatal accident at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth caused by “high levels of downwash”.

In September 2024, search and rescue helicopter landings were suspended at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by operator Bristow.

Temporary landing site for Western Isles Hospital secured

Several agencies have come together to deliver the new Mossend site, allowing critical care air transport to continue.

NHS Western Isles chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, said: “We are delighted to lead the way in creating a secondary landing site for SAR helicopters, ensuring that patients in the Western Isles continue to have access to life-saving air transport.

“This accomplishment reflects our recognition of how mission-critical air transfer is, and our unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community.

“It’s a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our hospital team and partners.”

The new helicopter landing site is the first to open since the review. However, NHS Western Isle says the site is only temporary.

The health board is committed to reinstating a landing site on hospital grounds.

