Kristers Tobers ready to make ‘immediate impact’ at Aberdeen, says Jimmy Thelin, as transfer confirmed

Aberdeen have confirmed the £600,000 transfer of Latvia captain and centre-back Kristers Tobers, with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin reacting to his latest capture.

The 24-year-old – the Reds’ second signing of the winter window – has arrived from Swiss side Grasshoppers, penning a three-and-a-half-year contract.

It had been reported the deal for Tobers would be worth £800,000, but The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen will pay Grasshoppers closer to £600k for Tobers, spread over multiple instalments.

With only one fit and available centre-back – Angus MacDonald – going into Sunday’s home game against Hearts, it is a timely switch for the Dons.

But it remains to be seen whether Aberdeen will be able to push through a work permit for Tobers in time for him to make his debut in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie, as the process can take anything from one to five days depending on Home Office availability.

Aberdeen gaffer Thelin said a “months”-long pursuit of Tobers has come off because the Latvian “believes in what we are trying to build here and how competitive we want to be domestically, and also in Europe.”

Thelin added: “Kristers is the consummate professional and not only will he fit into our style of play, but he will add real leadership qualities to the squad.

“Despite his relatively young age, we believe he will help our younger, developing players and we are confident will be a player that will make an immediate positive impact on and off the pitch.”

Tobers has scored one goal in 37 appearances for Latvia. He made his international debut in 2019 in a 3-1 loss against North Macedonia.

The defender has made 10 appearances for Grasshoppers this season, scoring once.

Tobers is second Aberdeen signing of transfer window

On Monday, Aberdeen – in the midst of a 10-game winless tailspin following a blistering start to the season under recently-appointed boss Thelin – completed the signing of the gaffer’s former Elfsborg winger Jeppe Okkels, in a loan-with-option-to-buy deal from English Championship Preston North End.

The Dons have also been linked to utility player Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, the parties were understood to be some distance apart in their valuation of the player.

It is thought a fee over and above the one being shelled out by Aberdeen for Tobers would be required – around £800,000 – to land 23-year-old Jensen, who can play right- and left-back, centre-half, and in multiple midfield positions.