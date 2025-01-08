Kristers Tobers ready to make ‘immediate impact’ at Aberdeen, says Jimmy Thelin, as transfer confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kristers Tobers ready to make ‘immediate impact’ at Aberdeen, says Jimmy Thelin, as transfer confirmed

Latvia captain Tobers has been unveiled by Aberdeen - who face a race against time for the centre-half to make his debut against Hearts.

By Ryan Cryle
Kristers Tobers has signed for Aberdeen. Image courtesy for Aberdeen FC.
Kristers Tobers has signed for Aberdeen. Image courtesy for Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen have confirmed the £600,000 transfer of Latvia captain and centre-back Kristers Tobers, with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin reacting to his latest capture.

The 24-year-old – the Reds’ second signing of the winter window – has arrived from Swiss side Grasshoppers, penning a three-and-a-half-year contract.

It had been reported the deal for Tobers would be worth £800,000, but The Press and Journal understands Aberdeen will pay Grasshoppers closer to £600k for Tobers, spread over multiple instalments.

With only one fit and available centre-back – Angus MacDonald – going into Sunday’s home game against Hearts, it is a timely switch for the Dons.

But it remains to be seen whether Aberdeen will be able to push through a work permit for Tobers in time for him to make his debut in the Premiership clash at Pittodrie, as the process can take anything from one to five days depending on Home Office availability.

Aberdeen gaffer Thelin said a “months”-long pursuit of Tobers has come off because the Latvian “believes in what we are trying to build here and how competitive we want to be domestically, and also in Europe.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Thelin added: “Kristers is the consummate professional and not only will he fit into our style of play, but he will add real leadership qualities to the squad.

“Despite his relatively young age, we believe he will help our younger, developing players and we are confident will be a player that will make an immediate positive impact on and off the pitch.”

Tobers has scored one goal in 37 appearances for Latvia. He made his international debut in 2019 in a 3-1 loss against North Macedonia.

The defender has made 10 appearances for Grasshoppers this season, scoring once.

Tobers is second Aberdeen signing of transfer window

New Aberdeen signing Jeppe Okkels. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Jeppe Okkels, who will soon be joined at Pittodrie by Kristers Tobers. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.

On Monday, Aberdeen – in the midst of a 10-game winless tailspin following a blistering start to the season under recently-appointed boss Thelin – completed the signing of the gaffer’s former Elfsborg winger Jeppe Okkels, in a loan-with-option-to-buy deal from English Championship Preston North End.

The Dons have also been linked to utility player Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, the parties were understood to be some distance apart in their valuation of the player.

It is thought a fee over and above the one being shelled out by Aberdeen for Tobers would be required – around £800,000 – to land 23-year-old Jensen, who can play right- and left-back, centre-half, and in multiple midfield positions.

Conversation