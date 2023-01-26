‘It’s a bit of a boorach’: Highland councillors stand firm in objection to Sutherland wind farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland councillors have refused to drop their opposition to a controversial wind farm proposed for Strath Oykel.

The Scottish Government had invited the council’s north planning committee to review its previous decisions in light of the new national planning framework.

But members reacted angrily, accusing the Scottish Government – and the council’s own planning officers – of not respecting their decision.

One member even channelled the Bard, stating: “We are being bought and sold for developers’ gold.”

A tale of two wind farms

The controversy centred on two wind farm applications which fall under Section 36 of the Electricity Act 1989. These types of applications aren’t approved or refused at a local level, because they have national implications.

As such, local councils are asked for comment, and can choose to raise an objection. If they do so, the application could go all the way to a public inquiry.

In December 2021, Highland Council decided not to object to SSE Generation’s application to double the size of Achany wind farm near Lairg in Sutherland.

However, Energiekontor’s proposed wind farm in Strath Oykel proved more controversial. With turbines up to 200 metres tall, it would be the biggest wind farm in Scotland.

Councillors considered the proposal in October 2022, and voted to object. Sutherland members said they “must listen” to local views, and 168 people had already voiced their opposition to the plans.

Now

, just three months later, councillors were asked to think again.

Strong emphasis on climate change targets

The Scottish Government’s new national planning framework – NPF4 – will be adopted next month, on 13 February. It includes some important changes, which are mostly to do with emphasis.

It’s a vast and complex set of guidance, but Highland Council planners say the main change is a stronger focus on climate change.

Planning policies have always advocated a balance between national strategic priorities and local wishes.

That’s not changed in NPF4, but “significant weight” must now be given to developments that contribute to climate change targets.

For example, previously wind farms would struggle to get consent on wild lands – areas largely untouched by man. Now, wild lands are fair game, with the right checks and balances in place.

Essentially, local councillors need to have a very strong reason to refuse renewable energy developments.

With that new guidance in mind, the Scottish Government asked Highland Council to revisit its recent wind farm decisions.

‘It’s a sad day having to go over this again’

At this week’s north planning committee meeting, frustrated councillors said they should not have to reconsider a decision they made just three months ago.

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale said, “It’s a sad day having to go over this again”. Skye member Ruraidh Stewart was among several councillors concerned that the Scottish Government would keep asking the same question until it gets the answer it wants.

Planning officers sought to calm the waters, stressing that this is all part of the procedure.

But Dingwall councillor Margaret Paterson dubbed it “a bit of a boorach”. And with the meeting coinciding with Burns Night, she quoted from the famous poem To A Mouse, before concluding: “We are being bought and sold for developers’ gold.”

Ms Paterson was not the only member who said the Highlands has done enough. Angela MacLean said “There must come a point where communities are able to say ‘no more now, go somewhere else.'”

Council planning officers confirmed that Highland is home to 30% of Scotland’s installed onshore wind capacity.

Councillors unanimously defend previous wind farm decisions

It was Sutherland member Michael Baird who led the charge, with a detailed motion reiterating that the council objects to the Strath Oykel plan.

Mr Baird said the wind farm would have a significant detrimental visual impact on Strath Oykel. Taken alongside other local wind farms including Lairg, Rosehall and Achany, it would lead to the “perceived encirclement” of the community.

Ultimately, Mr Baird said he does not believe that it’s the right development in the right place.

His opinion appeared to be unanimous amongst members – but one that wasn’t shared by planning officers. This week, like last October, council planners maintained their professional recommendation that the council should not object.

This sparked frustration for many members, but councillor Liz Kraft struck a more conciliatory tone. She said she is glad the two applications have come back to committee, adding:

“It underlines my decision that this is one that should go to public inquiry, and now we have that robustness that we’ve looked at it in light of NPF4.”

Having reconsidered at length, councillors stood their ground on both their previous decisions. Highland Council will not object to Achany wind farm but continues in its strong opposition to Strath Oykel.

Their response will now go back to the Scottish Government once more, ahead of a likely public inquiry.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE