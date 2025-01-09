Fresh plans for derelict Stonehaven gasworks could see affordable homes built near harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fresh plans for derelict Stonehaven gasworks could see affordable homes built near harbour

Original plans for housing at the spot were pulled in December 2023.

By Chris Cromar
Artist's impression of the proposed housing development at Cowgate, Stonehaven.
An artist's impression of the proposed housing development at Cowgate in Stonehaven. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Fresh plans have been lodged to breathe new life into a patch of derelict land near Stonehaven Harbour – this time as affordable housing.

Various proposals for the bulldozed Cowgate gasworks have come and gone over the years, with a vision to build a care home there scrapped and previous housing plans also scuppered.

Residents have consistently argued that extra housing there could cause traffic problems, and a fight against the renewed bid has already been launched.

There have also been concerns about the land being contaminated.

Stonehaven flats.
An artist’s impression of what the flats would look like. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

After years in limbo, the site was recently included in a Scottish Government guide to vacant and derelict land – designed to stimulate development.

It is the only area in Stonehaven featured on the map.

Developers Alderman Group have now redrawn their plans, aiming to build four houses and six flats there – all of which would be affordable.

Cowgate, Stonehaven from above.
The red outline shows the location of the Cowgate site near Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Graham + Sibbald.

Are affordable homes needed in Stonehaven?

What with the AWPR making travel to and from the town easier, and the allure of the scenic seaside retreat, Stonehaven property prices have risen in recent years.

A Bank of Scotland study revealed it as the most expensive coastal town to purchase a property in across the north and north-east.

The average price of a house in the town stood at £248,633, almost double that of Fraserburgh.

Cowgate, Stonehaven.
The Cowgate site looking from Wallace Wynd. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Do you think Stonehaven could do with some more affordable homes? Let us know in our comments section below

What do locals think of the new plans?

Stonehaven and District Community Council has again raised concerns that the homes would bring extra additional traffic to the busy area, which they said is “already congested with traffic”.

Nearby resident Alistair Brown, who lives on Kingsgate, has objected too.

He is worried the development will “overshadow” his property, which he said will cause “significant loss of light, scenery and privacy”.

Cowgate, Stonehaven map.
Cowgate is located near Stonehaven harbour. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.

Mr Brown also believes the land t0 be “unstable and unsafe for building on” due to its previous use as a gas works site.

Alderman has said regenerating the “neglected” site would “revitalise the area and strengthen the local community”.

