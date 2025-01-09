Fresh plans for derelict Stonehaven gasworks could see affordable homes built near harbour

Fresh plans have been lodged to breathe new life into a patch of derelict land near Stonehaven Harbour – this time as affordable housing.

Various proposals for the bulldozed Cowgate gasworks have come and gone over the years, with a vision to build a care home there scrapped and previous housing plans also scuppered.

Residents have consistently argued that extra housing there could cause traffic problems, and a fight against the renewed bid has already been launched.

There have also been concerns about the land being contaminated.

After years in limbo, the site was recently included in a Scottish Government guide to vacant and derelict land – designed to stimulate development.

It is the only area in Stonehaven featured on the map.

Developers Alderman Group have now redrawn their plans, aiming to build four houses and six flats there – all of which would be affordable.

What with the AWPR making travel to and from the town easier, and the allure of the scenic seaside retreat, Stonehaven property prices have risen in recent years.

A Bank of Scotland study revealed it as the most expensive coastal town to purchase a property in across the north and north-east.

The average price of a house in the town stood at £248,633, almost double that of Fraserburgh.

What do locals think of the new plans?

Stonehaven and District Community Council has again raised concerns that the homes would bring extra additional traffic to the busy area, which they said is “already congested with traffic”.

Nearby resident Alistair Brown, who lives on Kingsgate, has objected too.

He is worried the development will “overshadow” his property, which he said will cause “significant loss of light, scenery and privacy”.

Mr Brown also believes the land t0 be “unstable and unsafe for building on” due to its previous use as a gas works site.

Alderman has said regenerating the “neglected” site would “revitalise the area and strengthen the local community”.

