Seven of Saturday’s Highland League games postponed

Seven of Saturday’s scheduled nine Breedon Highland League games have been postponed due to snow and heavy frost.

The inclement weather this week has meant there are now only two games with a chance of being played this weekend.

Brora Rangers v Nairn County at Dudgeon Park, Formartine United v Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park, Forres Mechanics v Keith at Mosset Park, Huntly v Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos at the Haughs, and Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin at Harmsworth Park are all off.

That leaves Deveronvale v Brechin City at Princess Royal Park and Fraserburgh v Rothes at Bellslea as the only fixtures still on… for now.

The Highland League and the clubs involved will hope those matches can go ahead after all of last weekend’s card was wiped out by the weather.