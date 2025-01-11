Flood alerts issued due to rapid snow melt across the north and north-east

Several flood alerts have been issued for the north and north-east due to rapid snow melt over the coming days.

The start of 2025 has been freezing for the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray with snow and ice impacting travel and schools for days.

Roads were impassable and schools shuttered due to the weather causing widespread disruption for commuters and schoolchildren.

The Met Office issued several consecutive weather warnings for snow, ice and rain, beginning on December 30, and lasting until Friday, January 10.

Flooding was an issue due to heavy rain leading up to New Year’s with several railway lines and roads having to close due to water-clogged routes.

On Friday, January 10, temperatures plummeted with Altnaharra recording a bone-chilling -18.9C according to the Met Office.

This is the lowest recorded temperature for January in the UK in 15 years when the temperature reached -22.3C on January 8, 2010, in Tulloch Bridge.

However, temperatures are now on the rise across the north and north-east, which comes with flood alerts from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Flood alerts issued due to rapid snow melt.

Sepa is warning that “rapid snow melt” is expected on Sunday and Monday, which could lead to flooding.

Flood alerts have been issued for:

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

Caithness and Sutherland

Easter Ross and Great Glen

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

Skye and Lochaber

Wester Ross

The alert states: “Rapid snow melt is expected on Sunday and Monday across the region, as well as some rain focussed in the west on Monday.

“Together this thaw and rain are likely to cause some minor flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers on Sunday afternoon, Monday and early Tuesday.

“Impacts may include flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel, and localised property flooding.”

Sepa warns “The Spey Valley is at greater risk, with more significant impacts and disruption possible”.

To find out if your area is likely to be impacted by flooding, visit Sepa’s website.