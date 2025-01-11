Flood alerts issued due to rapid snow melt across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Flood alerts issued due to rapid snow melt across the north and north-east

It comes after one of the coldest January nights in 15 years.

By Ross Hempseed
Snow melt is likely to cause some flooding across the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Several flood alerts have been issued for the north and north-east due to rapid snow melt over the coming days.

The start of 2025 has been freezing for the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray with snow and ice impacting travel and schools for days.

Roads were impassable and schools shuttered due to the weather causing widespread disruption for commuters and schoolchildren.

The Met Office issued several consecutive weather warnings for snow, ice and rain, beginning on December 30, and lasting until Friday, January 10.

Flooding was an issue due to heavy rain leading up to New Year’s with several railway lines and roads having to close due to water-clogged routes.

On Friday, January 10, temperatures plummeted with Altnaharra recording a bone-chilling -18.9C according to the Met Office.

This is the lowest recorded temperature for January in the UK in 15 years when the temperature reached -22.3C on January 8, 2010, in Tulloch Bridge.

However, temperatures are now on the rise across the north and north-east, which comes with flood alerts from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Flood alerts issued due to rapid snow melt.

The flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire. Image: Sepa.

Sepa is warning that “rapid snow melt” is expected on Sunday and Monday, which could lead to flooding.

Flood alerts have been issued for:

  • Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City
  • Caithness and Sutherland
  • Easter Ross and Great Glen
  • Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside
  • Skye and Lochaber
  • Wester Ross

The alert states: “Rapid snow melt is expected on Sunday and Monday across the region, as well as some rain focussed in the west on Monday.

“Together this thaw and rain are likely to cause some minor flooding from surface water, small watercourses and rivers on Sunday afternoon, Monday and early Tuesday.

Water levels flow onto the Highland Main Line.
The Highland Main Line was closed due to flooding on the tracks at Kingussie. Image: Jasperimage.

“Impacts may include flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel, and localised property flooding.”

Sepa warns “The Spey Valley is at greater risk, with more significant impacts and disruption possible”.

To find out if your area is likely to be impacted by flooding, visit Sepa’s website.

