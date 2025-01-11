Ross County 1-4 Celtic: Don Cowie reaction as late goal rush sinks Staggies

Ross County boss Don Cowie felt his team’s 4-1 home Premiership loss to champions Celtic was harsh after three late goals sunk the Staggies.

In freezing conditions in Dingwall, Kyogo Furuhashi struck late in the first half to put the leaders in front, but Jordan White’s spot-kick on the hour made it all square.

On 80 minutes, Kyogo headed Celtic in front before a late Arne Engels penalty and Luke McCowan goal added gloss to the scoreline.

This result sent the champions 18 points clear at the top ahead of Rangers playing St Johnstone on Sunday.

It means the Staggies remain 10th, two points ahead of Hearts, who visit Aberdeen, also on Sunday.

Cowie: Players put bodies on the line

Cowie felt his players didn’t deserve to be on the wrong end of such a heavy outcome.

He said: “I’m really frustrated and disappointed for the group. We were level with 10 minutes to go and the final scoreline was harsh, especially on (goalkeeper) Jordan Amissah given the way he performed.

“The rest of the group put their bodies on the line and tried to make it as difficult as possible for Celtic. I don’t think we deserved that in terms of the effort they put in.”

An injury to on-loan Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata early in the second half might lead to Cowie looking for reinforcements this month.

The boss added: “It’s still very early, but it looks like it is an injury in the groin area.

“You never want to see him come off the pitch, but the fact he has suggests there is something there – he’s been a warrior for us since he’s come to the club. He leaves everything out on the pitch, so that was disappointing.

“I thought Jack Grieves came on and did really well and was part of the reason we got our penalty and caused problems.”

Cowie made two starting changes

County went into this tussle on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including away wins at Dundee, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock – after going 15 months without a league triumph on their travels.

The last meeting between these sides was a 5-0 Hoops win at Parkhead in November, although it was only a 2-1 victory for Celtic here in October.

Striker Kieran Phillips, a signing from Huddersfield Town this week, came on at the start of the second half for his debut alongside White, who dropped out along with Jack Grieves from the Killie game. Eli Campbell and Ronan Hale were two changes from Sunday’s Rugby Park win.

Celtic moved 15 points clear of Rangers after their 2-0 midweek win over Dundee United.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made three changes from that match as Alex Valle, Reo Hatate and Kyogo earned starts.

Kyogo goal gives Celtic interval lead

Pre-match songs Ice Ice Baby and You’re As Cold As Ice were suitably picked by announcer Craig Noble as the gauge ROSE to minus six by kick-off from double-digits in mid-morning,

Under Cowie’s tenure, which began last February, they have scored a first-ever win against Rangers and corrected that awful away run.

Yet Celtic had won the last 13 fixtures against County, with the last Staggies win coming in a 1-0 home victory in February 2021, so the task looked formidable for Cowie’s men.

The players adjusted to the conditions and the first chance saw Adam Idah poke a low shot wide after a blocked drive from Kyogo fell his way as Celtic pressed towards the Jail End.

Noah Chilvers then sliced a shot wide for County after Josh Nisbet cashed in on hesitation from Auston Trusty. It was a decent half chance for the hosts.

Amissah came to the rescue on 38 minutes when he blocked a Kyogo shot with his feet.

However, the breakthrough came five minutes before the interval when, from a whipped-in cross from the left by Alistair Johnston, Kyogo flicked the ball past Amissah, who had no answer this time.

Subs make impact as County respond

Cowie pitched forwards White and debutant Phillips into play at the start of the second half in a bid to ask more questions up top.

Grieves replaced Lopata eight minutes later after the injury. This led to a back-four set-up from the usual three-man line-up.

Cowie’s bold interval changes paid off on the hour mark when they drew level from the spot.

A Grieves cross was collected by Phillips and he was felled by Johnston in the box.

Referee Matthew MacDermid gave a penalty and, after VAR checks, White smashed his penalty past Kasper Schmeichel, who dived the wrong way, to make it 1-1.

County, in this 4-4-2 formation, were lively after this and Celtic knew they had a game on their hands.

The Hoops were soon on the attack too, and this contest was in the balance.

Two more Amissah saves from Valle then young sub Johnny Kenny kept Celtic out as the champions upped the tempo in the chill.

However, Celtic broke County hearts on 81 minutes when Kyogo directed a header past Amissah in front of his side’s fans when he met a wonderful delivery from Engels.

In the closing moments, Celtic all but wrapped it up with a penalty dispatched by Engels at the second attempt.

This was a retake after Amissah saved a penalty from Engels following Brown’s foul on Yang Hyun-Jun was deemed illegal, confirmed by a VAR check.

However, was deemed to have illegally moved off his line before it was taken – and Engels buried his second chance.

There was still time for Celtic to net a fourth goal when sub McCowan found space in the box before guiding a shot past sponsors’ man of the match Amissah.

This was a tough one to take for County, who now turn their attention to the home Scottish Cup tie against Championship side Livingston on Saturday.

Ross County v Celtic ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-1-1): Amissah 7, Campbell 6, Lopata 5 (Grieves 53), Wright 6, Harmon 6, Nisbet 6 (Loturi 85), Kenneh 5 (White 46), Randall 7 (Allardice 85), Brown 6, Chilvers 6, Hale 5 (Phillips 46).

Subs not used: Hamilton (GK), Lamie, Telfer, Reid.

CELTIC (4-1-4-1): Schmeichel 6, Valle 6 (Scales 85), Trusty 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Johnston 7, McGregor 6, Furuhashi 7, Hatate 6 (McCowan 73), Engels 6, Yang Hyun-Jun 6, Idah 6 (Kenny 73).

Subs not used: Sinisalo (GK), Taylor, Bernardo, Montgomery, Cummings, Ralston.

Referee: Matthew McDermid.

Attendance: 6254.

Man of the match: Jordan Amissah.

