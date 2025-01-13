Flood warnings in force for north and north-east as snow melts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Flood warnings in force for north and north-east as snow melts

With temperatures now on the rise, a number of flood warnings have been issued.

By Alberto Lejarraga
flooding on the A96
Drivers have been experiencing flooding on the A96. Image: Jasperimage

Several flood warnings are in force for the north and north-east.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven warnings for the Highlands and Moray.

Meanwhile, eight flood alerts are also in place across the north and north-east, including for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

It comes as the north of Scotland was hit with snow and freezing temperatures during the first days of 2025.

However, with temperatures now on the rise, a number of flood warnings – mostly caused by snow melting – have been issued.

Flooding on the A96 Road near Fochabers. Image: Jasperimage
The A96 Road near Fochabers. Image: Jasperimage

Drivers on the A96 near Fochabers are currently experience flooding.

Moray was heavily hit by snow and the sudden rise of temperatures is causing rapid defrosting, with drainage systems not being able to cope.

more flooding on the A96. Cars struggling to get pass the flooding
Drivers on the A96 are experiencing flooding on the road. Image: Jasperimage

List of flood alerts and warnings in place

SEPA says that a flood alert is an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water. It is issued for larger geographical areas, usually the boundaries of local authorities.

“If a flood alert is issued for your area, you should remain alert and vigilant and make early preparations for potential flooding,” they say.

Flood warnings advise that flooding is imminent.

“Immediate action is required – take measures to protect yourself and your property,” SEPA says.

Flood alerts are in place for – Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross

Flood warnings have been issued for Strath Oykel, Strath Carron, Moy Bridge, Nairn Side (Cawdor), Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge, Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct and Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay. 

 

 

 

