Flood warnings in force for north and north-east as snow melts

Several flood warnings are in force for the north and north-east.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued seven warnings for the Highlands and Moray.

Meanwhile, eight flood alerts are also in place across the north and north-east, including for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

It comes as the north of Scotland was hit with snow and freezing temperatures during the first days of 2025.

However, with temperatures now on the rise, a number of flood warnings – mostly caused by snow melting – have been issued.

Drivers on the A96 near Fochabers are currently experience flooding.

Moray was heavily hit by snow and the sudden rise of temperatures is causing rapid defrosting, with drainage systems not being able to cope.

List of flood alerts and warnings in place

SEPA says that a flood alert is an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water. It is issued for larger geographical areas, usually the boundaries of local authorities.

“If a flood alert is issued for your area, you should remain alert and vigilant and make early preparations for potential flooding,” they say.

Flood warnings advise that flooding is imminent.

“Immediate action is required – take measures to protect yourself and your property,” SEPA says.

Flood alerts are in place for – Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Skye and Lochaber, Wester Ross

Flood warnings have been issued for Strath Oykel, Strath Carron, Moy Bridge, Nairn Side (Cawdor), Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge, Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct and Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay.