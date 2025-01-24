Storm Eowyn: Oban finds itself in eye of storm as 90mph winds to hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Eowyn: Oban finds itself in eye of storm as 90mph winds to hit

Storm is bringing threat to life as residents asked to stay at home.

By Louise Glen
A tourist on the Esplanade in Oban during Storm Eowyn.
A tourist on the Esplanade in Oban during Storm Eowyn. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Strong winds of up to 90mph are set to hit Oban as Storm Eowyn hits land.

The area is braced for the very worst weather as businesses close and public transport is cancelled across the region.

Locals say they felt high winds from the early morning, but the worst of Storm Eowyn began to hit the town from 10am.

Police Scotland has advised people not to travel in Argyll and Bute.

A red weather warning is in place for parts of the west Highlands, as the “once in a generation” brings the threat of “danger to life” for residents.

Joy Dunlop, weather presenter from Connel, near Oban, told the BBC: “It is going to stay very blustery throughout today and into Saturday morning.”

‘I have not seen these wind speeds before’

Fishing boats and CalMac Ferries are in Oban Bay during Storm Eowyn.
Fishing boats and CalMac Ferries berthed  in Oban Bay during Storm Eowyn. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

“At 6pm tonight we are still looking at gusts of 60mph inland.”

Winds of 80mph have already hit Kintyre and winds of up to 90mph or 100mph have been predicted for the west coast.

Joy added: “The wind speeds in Ireland are something I have never seen before and that is what is coming to us.”

Metrologist Calum MacColl said Tiree was in the eye of the storm at 11am.

He said: “The centre of Storm Eowyn has tracked right over the top of Tiree, where the observation site has recorded its lowest ever pressure reading of 941.9 hPa!

“Previous was 944.7 hPa on February 9, 1988.”

CalMac and West Coast Motors cancelled as Storm Eowyn does his worst

CalMac has cancelled all services, as has ScotRail.

West Coast Motors who run bus services in the town, posted online to say: “Due to Storm Eowyn, we regret to inform you that all West Coast Motors services have been cancelled on Friday, January 24.

“All services are expected to resume as normal on Saturday.”

It is far from the only businesses to stay closed as the weather hits, though some have promised to open later if conditions improve.

Oban Esplanade is being battered by waves during Storm Eowyn.
Oban Esplanade is being battered by waves during Storm Eowyn. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Tesco is still open, despite concerns it might be closed due to the risk of life warning.

The Original Factory Shop and Marks and Spencer are closed but hope to open later in the day if conditions improve.

A statement from Marks and Spencer read: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount to us and as a result of the Red Weather Warning guidance issued in the local area, M&S Oban will be CLOSED between 9am and 5.30pm.

“We hope to reopen the store at 5.30pm until our usual closing time of 8pm.”

The retailer said it would assess whether it is safe to stick to that plan for opening this evening.

Storm Eowyn is impacting services across the north
Weather warnings for the north and north-east. Image: The Met Office.

Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House is closed until Saturday.

Owner Donna MacCulloch said: “Roxy’s will be closed tomorrow due to extreme weather warnings.

“Stay safe and see you all Saturday.”

Medical centre will continue to offer services despite Storm Eowyn

Lorn Medical Centre remains open but has advised people not to travel if unnecessary.

A statement online read: “We will be open as normal.

“If you cannot attend due to the weather, please let us know as soon as possible.

“If you will be attending, please ensure you are safe to do so.”

Power cuts hit Mull

Power cuts have already hit Mull, with 147 homes impacted. 

A spokesman for SSEN said it had taken a number of steps to prepare for the arrival of Storm Eowyn, including moving to Red Alert status for the whole of the north of Scotland.

They said: “This storm is forecast to be the worst of the winter so far and disruption to the electricity network is expected.

Fierce waves threaten to swamp a road in Oban, driven in by Storm Eowyn.
Storm Eowyn in Oban. High waves are threatening to swamp the road. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“Our red alert status reflects the severity of the weather forecast and our latest assessment of the potentially high impact this storm is expected to have on the network.

“We’ve been monitoring the development of Storm Eowyn for a number of days as it’s strengthened and tracked further north than initially forecast.

“This forward planning means a number of additional measures are now in place to support you at this time.”

If you have pictures of the storm, please send them to louise.glen@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Conversation