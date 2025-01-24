Storm Eowyn: Oban finds itself in eye of storm as 90mph winds to hit

Strong winds of up to 90mph are set to hit Oban as Storm Eowyn hits land.

The area is braced for the very worst weather as businesses close and public transport is cancelled across the region.

Locals say they felt high winds from the early morning, but the worst of Storm Eowyn began to hit the town from 10am.

Police Scotland has advised people not to travel in Argyll and Bute.

A red weather warning is in place for parts of the west Highlands, as the “once in a generation” brings the threat of “danger to life” for residents.

Joy Dunlop, weather presenter from Connel, near Oban, told the BBC: “It is going to stay very blustery throughout today and into Saturday morning.”

‘I have not seen these wind speeds before’

“At 6pm tonight we are still looking at gusts of 60mph inland.”

Winds of 80mph have already hit Kintyre and winds of up to 90mph or 100mph have been predicted for the west coast.

Joy added: “The wind speeds in Ireland are something I have never seen before and that is what is coming to us.”

Metrologist Calum MacColl said Tiree was in the eye of the storm at 11am.

He said: “The centre of Storm Eowyn has tracked right over the top of Tiree, where the observation site has recorded its lowest ever pressure reading of 941.9 hPa!

“Previous was 944.7 hPa on February 9, 1988.”

CalMac and West Coast Motors cancelled as Storm Eowyn does his worst

CalMac has cancelled all services, as has ScotRail.

West Coast Motors who run bus services in the town, posted online to say: “Due to Storm Eowyn, we regret to inform you that all West Coast Motors services have been cancelled on Friday, January 24.

“All services are expected to resume as normal on Saturday.”

It is far from the only businesses to stay closed as the weather hits, though some have promised to open later if conditions improve.

Tesco is still open, despite concerns it might be closed due to the risk of life warning.

The Original Factory Shop and Marks and Spencer are closed but hope to open later in the day if conditions improve.

A statement from Marks and Spencer read: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount to us and as a result of the Red Weather Warning guidance issued in the local area, M&S Oban will be CLOSED between 9am and 5.30pm.

“We hope to reopen the store at 5.30pm until our usual closing time of 8pm.”

The retailer said it would assess whether it is safe to stick to that plan for opening this evening.

Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House is closed until Saturday.

Owner Donna MacCulloch said: “Roxy’s will be closed tomorrow due to extreme weather warnings.

“Stay safe and see you all Saturday.”

Medical centre will continue to offer services despite Storm Eowyn

Lorn Medical Centre remains open but has advised people not to travel if unnecessary.

A statement online read: “We will be open as normal.

“If you cannot attend due to the weather, please let us know as soon as possible.

“If you will be attending, please ensure you are safe to do so.”

Power cuts hit Mull

Power cuts have already hit Mull, with 147 homes impacted.

A spokesman for SSEN said it had taken a number of steps to prepare for the arrival of Storm Eowyn, including moving to Red Alert status for the whole of the north of Scotland.

They said: “This storm is forecast to be the worst of the winter so far and disruption to the electricity network is expected.

“Our red alert status reflects the severity of the weather forecast and our latest assessment of the potentially high impact this storm is expected to have on the network.

“We’ve been monitoring the development of Storm Eowyn for a number of days as it’s strengthened and tracked further north than initially forecast.

“This forward planning means a number of additional measures are now in place to support you at this time.”

