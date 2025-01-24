Storm Eowyn: Calmac cancels all services until 10am tomorrow

CalMac has announced that all sailings will remain cancelled until at least 10am on Saturday morning due to Storm Eowyn.

The company will carry out safety checks on all its vessels before they return to service following the hours of high winds that have battered the west coast.

The cancellations apply to all Outer Hebrides, Skye and Argyll routes.

And customers are advised not to travel to ports before 10am.

CalMac has also encouraged those travelling to check the status of their route before beginning their journeys.

As the Islands were not covered by the Met Office’s red weather warning, those routes are expected to be some of the first to reopen.

Updates to routes to Clyde and Argyll will be given on Saturday.

But Calmac has warned disruption could continue well into the day.

Storm Eowyn has battered Scotland resulting in many challenges such as transport disruption and power cuts.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Sailings can only proceed if it is safe to do so.

“These vital checks can only be completed once weather conditions have improved sufficiently.

“While the red weather warning expires this evening (Friday January 24), amber or yellow warnings are forecast to remain in place throughout Saturday.

“That means conditions will still be challenging.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that these further cancellations may cause.

“We can only resume sailings once we have confirmed vital infrastructure is not damaged.

“When full timetables resume, there may still be disruption as we help customers affected by Storm Eowyn to travel.

“However, we will be prioritising any lifeline services that need to get to island communities to support storm recovery.”