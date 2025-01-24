Storm Eowyn: Calmac cancels all services until 10am tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Storm Eowyn: Calmac cancels all services until 10am tomorrow

Move will enable the company to carry out safety checks to vessels in the aftermath of the storm.

By Jamie Sinclair
Fishing boats and CalMac Ferries are in Oban Bay during Storm Eowyn.
Fishing boats and CalMac Ferries are in Oban Bay during Storm Eowyn. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

CalMac has announced that all sailings will remain cancelled until at least 10am on Saturday morning due to Storm Eowyn.

The company will carry out safety checks on all its vessels before they return to service following the hours of high winds that have battered the west coast.

The cancellations apply to all Outer Hebrides, Skye and Argyll routes.

And customers are advised not to travel to ports before 10am.

CalMac has also encouraged those travelling to check the status of their route before beginning their journeys.

As the Islands were not covered by the Met Office’s red weather warning, those routes are expected to be some of the first to reopen.

Updates to routes to Clyde and Argyll will be given on Saturday.

But Calmac has warned disruption could continue well into the day.

Storm Eowyn has battered Scotland resulting in many challenges such as transport disruption and power cuts.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Sailings can only proceed if it is safe to do so.

“These vital checks can only be completed once weather conditions have improved sufficiently.

“While the red weather warning expires this evening (Friday January 24), amber or yellow warnings are forecast to remain in place throughout Saturday.

“That means conditions will still be challenging.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that these further cancellations may cause.

“We can only resume sailings once we have confirmed vital infrastructure is not damaged.

“When full timetables resume, there may still be disruption as we help customers affected by Storm Eowyn to travel.

“However, we will be prioritising any lifeline services that need to get to island communities to support storm recovery.”

