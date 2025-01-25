Snow, ice and wind warnings bring more misery to communities in northern Scotland

The misery of Storm Eowyn is far from over as forecasters issue new weather warnings for wind, snow and ice.

Gale force winds battered the region on Friday, causing widespread chaos to transport services and damage to buildings and structures.

On the west coast, 90mph winds swept over the area, leaving thousands of properties without power.

As communities recover from the first named storm of 2025, forecasters are warning more misery could be on the horizon.

West coast communities are bracing for another band of strong winds overnight.

The Met Office has issued a 12-hour yellow weather warning affecting large parts of the Highlands, the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate from 6pm this evening, with winds of up to 50mph expected in the Western Isles.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are liable to disruption with commuters warned to expect longer journey times.

Households could experience fresh power cuts as coastal communities brace for localised flooding caused by large waves.

Wintry showers to return

Meanwhile, on the east coast, communities could wake up to a white wonderland on Sunday.

The Met Office says Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands will see the return of “snow showers and icy patches” causing ‘dangerous’ driving conditions.

The warning will be in force between 6pm this evening and 10am tomorrow.

Roads and railways could be disrupted by heavy snowfall as icy patches form on untreated surfaces.

Forecasters have offered some advice on how to stay prepared for the conditions.

A statement, posted on their website, reads: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.”