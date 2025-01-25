Snow, ice and wind warnings bring more misery to communities in northern Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Snow, ice and wind warnings bring more misery to communities in northern Scotland

New weather warnings have been released by the Met Office on the back of Storm Eowyn.

By Michelle Henderson
Map showing yellow weather warnings.
New warnings for snow, ice and wind have been issued for parts of the north and north-east overnight. Image: Met Office.

The misery of Storm Eowyn is far from over as forecasters issue new weather warnings for wind, snow and ice.

Gale force winds battered the region on Friday, causing widespread chaos to transport services and damage to buildings and structures.

On the west coast, 90mph winds swept over the area, leaving thousands of properties without power.

As communities recover from the first named storm of 2025, forecasters are warning more misery could be on the horizon.

West coast communities are bracing for another band of strong winds overnight.

A tourist on the Esplanade in Oban during Storm Eowyn.
A tourist on the Esplanade in Oban during Storm Eowyn. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The Met Office has issued a 12-hour yellow weather warning affecting large parts of the Highlands, the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate from 6pm this evening, with winds of up to 50mph expected in the Western Isles.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are liable to disruption with commuters warned to expect longer journey times.

Households could experience fresh power cuts as coastal communities brace for localised flooding caused by large waves.

Wintry showers to return

Meanwhile, on the east coast, communities could wake up to a white wonderland on Sunday.

The Met Office says Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands will see the return of “snow showers and icy patches”  causing ‘dangerous’ driving conditions.

The warning will be in force between 6pm this evening and 10am tomorrow.

Roads and railways could be disrupted by heavy snowfall as icy patches form on untreated surfaces.

Forecasters have offered some advice on how to stay prepared for the conditions.

A statement, posted on their website, reads: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.”

