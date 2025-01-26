George Robesten reveals when Don Cowie told him he would make first Ross County start against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

George Robesten reveals when Don Cowie told him he would make first Ross County start against Hibs

Teenage winger Robesten played all 90 minutes against Hibs, setting up the penalty which led to Ronan Hale's late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Ross County youngster George Robesten. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County youngster George Robesten. Image: Shutterstock.
By Andy Skinner

George Robesten revealed he had to overcome early nerves after Don Cowie told him he would make his first Ross County start against Hibernian.

Teenage winger Robesten was thrown into the Staggies line-up by Cowie, having recently been recalled from a loan spell at Brora Rangers.

Prior to that stint, Robesten’s only two appearances for the Staggies had both come as a substitute earlier in the season.

The 19-year-old was born in Eastbourne in East Sussex, before his family moved to Shetland where he spent part of his childhood.

After coming to County’s attention as a youth player, he was handed a senior deal in 2022.

Robesten revealed he only found out he was starting in the final moments ahead of the game, before going on to play the full 90 minutes.

George Robesten congratulates Ronan Hale on his goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

He was pleased with the way he grew into the match to set up the penalty that led to Ronan Hale’s late goal, which secured a 1-1 draw against Hibs.

Robesten said: “The manager told me I was starting right before the game.

“He had told me all week there was a chance I could be involved, but he kept me grounded and didn’t want to blow my head off.

“For five or 10 minutes my legs were jelly, completely, I couldn’t feel them.

“But the longer the game goes and the more you come into it, you realise you just have to do what you do every day in training.

George Robesten in action against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

“Just knowing that I have actually done it and have that stepping stone I can now hopefully build on it and get better.”

Brora spell has fuelled teenager’s belief

Saturday’s match was Robesten’s first action since playing in the Cattachs’ 5-0 win over Lossiemouth on December 28.

He also had loan stints in the Highland League with Nairn County and Clachnacuddin last season.

While Robesten knows he must adjust to the demands of Premiership football, he insists he fully believes in his ability to make an impact.

He added: “Going from Brora to here is crazy. The tempo is completely different. But knowing my ability, I know I can do it.

George Robesten celebrates netting for Brora Rangers against Brechin City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I have not been playing a lot of football recently and had not started a game in quite a while.

“To then come here and play for 90 minutes is tough on the legs but I have been keeping myself fit enough that I can come through that.

“The tempo is completely different – but knowing my ability I know I can do it.”

Robesten eager to repay Cowie’s faith

Staggies boss Cowie has overseen Robesten’s entire journey to senior football, having previously served as assistant manager.

Cowie has spoken in recent weeks about his belief in Robesten, along with Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith – who also featured against Hibs.

Robesten believes he is in good hands under the tutelage of Cowie, who himself progressed through the Staggies youth ranks as a player.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Robesten added: “The manager is amazing – I couldn’t ask for anyone better at the moment.

“He has come through the same academy and knows what we are feeling and going through.

“Before the game, he took me aside and calmed my nerves and asked if I was all right.

“He knows me inside out and what I want and what I can do.

“He has every belief in me – as he has told me. I am very grateful for that.”

Conversation