George Robesten reveals when Don Cowie told him he would make first Ross County start against Hibs

George Robesten revealed he had to overcome early nerves after Don Cowie told him he would make his first Ross County start against Hibernian.

Teenage winger Robesten was thrown into the Staggies line-up by Cowie, having recently been recalled from a loan spell at Brora Rangers.

Prior to that stint, Robesten’s only two appearances for the Staggies had both come as a substitute earlier in the season.

The 19-year-old was born in Eastbourne in East Sussex, before his family moved to Shetland where he spent part of his childhood.

After coming to County’s attention as a youth player, he was handed a senior deal in 2022.

Robesten revealed he only found out he was starting in the final moments ahead of the game, before going on to play the full 90 minutes.

He was pleased with the way he grew into the match to set up the penalty that led to Ronan Hale’s late goal, which secured a 1-1 draw against Hibs.

Robesten said: “The manager told me I was starting right before the game.

“He had told me all week there was a chance I could be involved, but he kept me grounded and didn’t want to blow my head off.

“For five or 10 minutes my legs were jelly, completely, I couldn’t feel them.

“But the longer the game goes and the more you come into it, you realise you just have to do what you do every day in training.

“Just knowing that I have actually done it and have that stepping stone I can now hopefully build on it and get better.”

Brora spell has fuelled teenager’s belief

Saturday’s match was Robesten’s first action since playing in the Cattachs’ 5-0 win over Lossiemouth on December 28.

He also had loan stints in the Highland League with Nairn County and Clachnacuddin last season.

While Robesten knows he must adjust to the demands of Premiership football, he insists he fully believes in his ability to make an impact.

He added: “Going from Brora to here is crazy. The tempo is completely different. But knowing my ability, I know I can do it.

“I have not been playing a lot of football recently and had not started a game in quite a while.

“To then come here and play for 90 minutes is tough on the legs but I have been keeping myself fit enough that I can come through that.

“The tempo is completely different – but knowing my ability I know I can do it.”

Robesten eager to repay Cowie’s faith

Staggies boss Cowie has overseen Robesten’s entire journey to senior football, having previously served as assistant manager.

Cowie has spoken in recent weeks about his belief in Robesten, along with Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith – who also featured against Hibs.

Robesten believes he is in good hands under the tutelage of Cowie, who himself progressed through the Staggies youth ranks as a player.

Robesten added: “The manager is amazing – I couldn’t ask for anyone better at the moment.

“He has come through the same academy and knows what we are feeling and going through.

“Before the game, he took me aside and calmed my nerves and asked if I was all right.

“He knows me inside out and what I want and what I can do.

“He has every belief in me – as he has told me. I am very grateful for that.”