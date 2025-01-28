Glenmorangie staff star alongside Harrison Ford in Highland whisky advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glenmorangie staff star alongside Harrison Ford in Highland whisky advert

Workers at the Tain distillery say the Hollywood actor was a 'true professional' who 'made them feel totally relaxed' as they filmed with him.

By Ena Saracevic
The global campaign follows Harrison Ford's journey to the distillery. Image: Glenmorangie.
The global campaign follows Harrison Ford's journey to the distillery. Image: Glenmorangie.

Workers at Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain have told how Hollywood star Harrison Ford was a ‘true professional’ who made them feel ‘totally relaxed’ whilst filming a new advert.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor, 82, travelled to the Highlands last year to film Once Upon a Time in Scotland, a new six-part series for the whisky brand.

Delighted staff members at Glenmorangie feature in the ad, which includes scenes filmed at the Glenmorangie Distillery, Ardross Castle and landmarks surrounding Loch Glass.

Ford can be seen getting to grips with Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, as well as bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

Harrison Ford stars in the new global campaign. Image: Glenmorangie.

Alan Duff Jnr, a production operator at Glenmorangie Distillery, had an “unforgettable” filming a comedic exchange in the distillery warehouse, where Ford’s pronunciation is corrected.

Alan said: “I was very proud to be chosen to play opposite Harrison.

“You knew you were in the presence of someone so successful, but he made us all feel so comfortable and gave me the advice to just be myself on screen.

“He kept me on my toes when he went off script but gave me the space to wing it and bounce off him, so much so I forgot the cameras were there.”

Glenmorangie Distillery workers star in advert with Harrison Ford

Meanwhile, Graham Nicol, distillery planner at Glenmorangie, cancelled his holidays so he could be a part of the filming.

He said: “I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s films all my life and I’m a big fan. So much so I cancelled my holidays so I could be part of it!

“It was so exciting to meet him, and it still doesn’t feel like it happened.

“He was a true professional, very focused on the job in hand, but made us all feel totally relaxed and told us not to worry about the cameras.

“It’s something I’ll be talking about for a long time.

“I mean, how often does this happen in your lifetime?”

Distillery workers acted with Harrison Ford. Image: Glenmorangie.

Harrison Ford praised the team at Glenmorangie and director Joel Edgerton.

He said: “I loved working with the team at the distillery — they were all great.

“The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments.”

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious.

“I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”

Glenmorangie Distillery.
The series of episodes document Ford’s trip to Glenmorangie Distillery. Image: Ian Forsyth

During filming in September, Harrison was spotted at the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch. 

Despite only stopping briefly, he was happy to chat with staff while enjoying his meal in the beer garden.

Watch Once Upon a Time In Scotland, starring Harrison Ford

Six full-length episodes and behind-the-scenes content are available to view online, with the rest released throughout 2025. 

Conversation