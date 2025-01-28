Glenmorangie staff star alongside Harrison Ford in Highland whisky advert

Workers at Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain have told how Hollywood star Harrison Ford was a ‘true professional’ who made them feel ‘totally relaxed’ whilst filming a new advert.

The Indiana Jones and Star Wars actor, 82, travelled to the Highlands last year to film Once Upon a Time in Scotland, a new six-part series for the whisky brand.

Delighted staff members at Glenmorangie feature in the ad, which includes scenes filmed at the Glenmorangie Distillery, Ardross Castle and landmarks surrounding Loch Glass.

Ford can be seen getting to grips with Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, as well as bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

Alan Duff Jnr, a production operator at Glenmorangie Distillery, had an “unforgettable” filming a comedic exchange in the distillery warehouse, where Ford’s pronunciation is corrected.

Alan said: “I was very proud to be chosen to play opposite Harrison.

“You knew you were in the presence of someone so successful, but he made us all feel so comfortable and gave me the advice to just be myself on screen.

“He kept me on my toes when he went off script but gave me the space to wing it and bounce off him, so much so I forgot the cameras were there.”

Glenmorangie Distillery workers star in advert with Harrison Ford

Meanwhile, Graham Nicol, distillery planner at Glenmorangie, cancelled his holidays so he could be a part of the filming.

He said: “I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s films all my life and I’m a big fan. So much so I cancelled my holidays so I could be part of it!

“It was so exciting to meet him, and it still doesn’t feel like it happened.

“He was a true professional, very focused on the job in hand, but made us all feel totally relaxed and told us not to worry about the cameras.

“It’s something I’ll be talking about for a long time.

“I mean, how often does this happen in your lifetime?”

Harrison Ford praised the team at Glenmorangie and director Joel Edgerton.

He said: “I loved working with the team at the distillery — they were all great.

“The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments.”

“It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious.

“I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.”

During filming in September, Harrison was spotted at the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch.

Despite only stopping briefly, he was happy to chat with staff while enjoying his meal in the beer garden.

Watch Once Upon a Time In Scotland, starring Harrison Ford

Six full-length episodes and behind-the-scenes content are available to view online, with the rest released throughout 2025.