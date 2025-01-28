Duncan Shearer: Familiar mistakes haunting Aberdeen all too often

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Familiar mistakes haunting Aberdeen all too often

Jimmy Thelin and his squad must find a way to rediscover the winning formula in order to get the Dons fans back on side, writes Duncan Shearer.

Slobodan Rubezic (33) of Aberdeen and Ross Doohan (31) of Aberdeen mix up leads to the opening goal in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
By Duncan Shearer

Aberdeen’s disastrous Premiership form continued as their 3-0 defeat to St Mirren made it 13 league games without a win.

As much as I was surprised to see them go so long without being defeated at the start of the season, I’m even more surprised to see them go so long without winning.

It is now only five points which separates them from sixth place. That’s remarkable, considering it is not that long ago we were talking about them having a real challenge for the league.

I watched the kick-off, and right from the start I thought the Dons looked so lethargic. Normally when you start a game everyone is running about daft and trying to stamp their authority.

I was really disappointed with some of the goals they conceded.

The third goal was another one right down the middle, behind the centre halves. It was a long ball down the middle, one touch from Mikael Mandron and then a finish.

That has happened all too often in the last couple of months.

Rubezic not the only Dons culprit

It’s difficult to tell exactly what went on with Slobodan Rubezic, but it appears he asked to come off five minutes before half-time.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
When he was asked about it afterwards, Jimmy Thelin didn’t seem to know what the situation was.

It’s hard to comment on it as he might have been genuinely not well. I’m sure we will find out somewhere along the line.

I know there’s a section of the Red Army that are getting on his back, and that’s not going to help the boy either.

He’s going to have to overcome that – but he’s not the only one. His team-mates have to start putting in some better performances if they are to get the fans back on their side.

I still believe in what Jimmy is doing – and he’s only halfway through his first season. It has been a real rollercoaster – he’s been right at the top of the rollercoaster and now he’s down at the bottom.

But he has to find some sort of balance, and way of grinding out results to get a smile back on everyone’s face.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch-line during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Where do they start? I have always said with these things, all you need to do is for each player to get their head down and work harder.

That was always the way of getting out of things, to work harder on the park and make the right choices.

Everybody needs to play better, and do what they are supposed to do, and Aberdeen’s results will come flowing back again.

Expect more Pittodrie incomings before transfer deadline

I will be surprised if we don’t see a striker coming in before the end of the window.

At the start of the season they were kicking along without Bojan Miovski, but it’s really clear to see now that they need someone who can regularly put that ball in the net.

It’s not as if Dave Cormack isn’t backing his manager. He has given him the money to bring in a few players already. He is right to be patient.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie for the Premiership match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
In the window, a lot of things move in the last couple of days. There is a lot of bluffing going on. Deals can be on and off, and sometimes you have to wait and see who flinches first.

Whoever he is after, it may well be that Aberdeen have already put in offers that are short of the valuation, but they are waiting until the last couple of days which is when players start making noises.

This week should be interesting – that’s for sure.

The Dons are away to Hibs on Saturday. I watched Hibs against Ross County on Saturday, and it’s not going to be a pushover. They have a wee bit of buzz about them.

Aberdeen take on Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday. Image: SNS

It was not that long ago they were sitting bottom with Hearts, and they have now pushed themselves up to sixth.

Everybody seems to be picking up points – other than Aberdeen.

They will look to get themselves a good result on the road and get going again. They have been waiting quite a long time for it – but the sooner they get it the better.

Youngsters helped Staggies to secure well-earned point against Hibs

Despite Hibs’ attacking threat, I thought County were worthy of their point in Dingwall.

It wasn’t a great game, between two well-matched sides. I thought Hibs had the edge up front but Don Cowie made four good substitutions.

Kieran Phillips, Ronan Hale, Dylan Smith and Andrew Macleod all made their own impact in one way or another.

George Robesten congratulates Ronan Hale on his goal for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ronan took his penalty well, and looked really sharp when he came on.

They have some good young players there. That was good to see as it was heading for a 1-0 defeat.

They are now going to face the form team at the moment, when they play Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

They will have long periods without the ball, so they will have to be really well organised if they are to get anything.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

You will probably find Don has done most of his recruitment work. He has brought in players, and if they play to their potential they are more than capable of staying in the division.

It’s just all down to the players to come on, like they did on Saturday, and give the manager something to think about.

Kellacher making case for long-term Caley Thistle post

I have been thinking about Caley Thistle’s situation, following their fine win against Alloa Athletic.

This is around the time you start planning for next year. I understand why they are not going to go to Scott Kellacher and give him a budget, because they are still in that relegation play-off position.

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But I think Scott has done a fantastic job and if they are going to sort out anyone’s future in the next couple of weeks, he’s certainly got them going very well.

If he keeps going the way he is, for me there’s no harm in giving him the job, and let him start planning for the following year.

They are probably just waiting to make sure they are focusing on trying to get out of the play-off position.

They are two points behind Annan Athletic in eighth place, so that’s a great position for them to go into.

They have had three hard games away from home over the last week, and picked up six points out of nine.

Alfie Bavidge rises to celebrate his goal in the 2-0 Caley Thistle win over Dumbarton on January 4, 2025, at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Alfie Bavidge celebrates his goal in the recent 2-0 win against Dumbarton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They are scoring goals, and keeping clean sheets. I like what I have seen of Alfie Bavidge so far, so it’s nice to see things going well for Inverness.

They will look to get another win on Saturday at home to Queen of the South to keep climbing, and chasing the teams above them.

