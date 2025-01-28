Duncan Shearer: Familiar mistakes haunting Aberdeen all too often

Aberdeen’s disastrous Premiership form continued as their 3-0 defeat to St Mirren made it 13 league games without a win.

As much as I was surprised to see them go so long without being defeated at the start of the season, I’m even more surprised to see them go so long without winning.

It is now only five points which separates them from sixth place. That’s remarkable, considering it is not that long ago we were talking about them having a real challenge for the league.

I watched the kick-off, and right from the start I thought the Dons looked so lethargic. Normally when you start a game everyone is running about daft and trying to stamp their authority.

I was really disappointed with some of the goals they conceded.

The third goal was another one right down the middle, behind the centre halves. It was a long ball down the middle, one touch from Mikael Mandron and then a finish.

That has happened all too often in the last couple of months.

Rubezic not the only Dons culprit

It’s difficult to tell exactly what went on with Slobodan Rubezic, but it appears he asked to come off five minutes before half-time.

When he was asked about it afterwards, Jimmy Thelin didn’t seem to know what the situation was.

It’s hard to comment on it as he might have been genuinely not well. I’m sure we will find out somewhere along the line.

I know there’s a section of the Red Army that are getting on his back, and that’s not going to help the boy either.

He’s going to have to overcome that – but he’s not the only one. His team-mates have to start putting in some better performances if they are to get the fans back on their side.

I still believe in what Jimmy is doing – and he’s only halfway through his first season. It has been a real rollercoaster – he’s been right at the top of the rollercoaster and now he’s down at the bottom.

But he has to find some sort of balance, and way of grinding out results to get a smile back on everyone’s face.

Where do they start? I have always said with these things, all you need to do is for each player to get their head down and work harder.

That was always the way of getting out of things, to work harder on the park and make the right choices.

Everybody needs to play better, and do what they are supposed to do, and Aberdeen’s results will come flowing back again.

Expect more Pittodrie incomings before transfer deadline

I will be surprised if we don’t see a striker coming in before the end of the window.

At the start of the season they were kicking along without Bojan Miovski, but it’s really clear to see now that they need someone who can regularly put that ball in the net.

It’s not as if Dave Cormack isn’t backing his manager. He has given him the money to bring in a few players already. He is right to be patient.

In the window, a lot of things move in the last couple of days. There is a lot of bluffing going on. Deals can be on and off, and sometimes you have to wait and see who flinches first.

Whoever he is after, it may well be that Aberdeen have already put in offers that are short of the valuation, but they are waiting until the last couple of days which is when players start making noises.

This week should be interesting – that’s for sure.

The Dons are away to Hibs on Saturday. I watched Hibs against Ross County on Saturday, and it’s not going to be a pushover. They have a wee bit of buzz about them.

It was not that long ago they were sitting bottom with Hearts, and they have now pushed themselves up to sixth.

Everybody seems to be picking up points – other than Aberdeen.

They will look to get themselves a good result on the road and get going again. They have been waiting quite a long time for it – but the sooner they get it the better.

Youngsters helped Staggies to secure well-earned point against Hibs

Despite Hibs’ attacking threat, I thought County were worthy of their point in Dingwall.

It wasn’t a great game, between two well-matched sides. I thought Hibs had the edge up front but Don Cowie made four good substitutions.

Kieran Phillips, Ronan Hale, Dylan Smith and Andrew Macleod all made their own impact in one way or another.

Ronan took his penalty well, and looked really sharp when he came on.

They have some good young players there. That was good to see as it was heading for a 1-0 defeat.

They are now going to face the form team at the moment, when they play Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

They will have long periods without the ball, so they will have to be really well organised if they are to get anything.

You will probably find Don has done most of his recruitment work. He has brought in players, and if they play to their potential they are more than capable of staying in the division.

It’s just all down to the players to come on, like they did on Saturday, and give the manager something to think about.

Kellacher making case for long-term Caley Thistle post

I have been thinking about Caley Thistle’s situation, following their fine win against Alloa Athletic.

This is around the time you start planning for next year. I understand why they are not going to go to Scott Kellacher and give him a budget, because they are still in that relegation play-off position.

But I think Scott has done a fantastic job and if they are going to sort out anyone’s future in the next couple of weeks, he’s certainly got them going very well.

If he keeps going the way he is, for me there’s no harm in giving him the job, and let him start planning for the following year.

They are probably just waiting to make sure they are focusing on trying to get out of the play-off position.

They are two points behind Annan Athletic in eighth place, so that’s a great position for them to go into.

They have had three hard games away from home over the last week, and picked up six points out of nine.

They are scoring goals, and keeping clean sheets. I like what I have seen of Alfie Bavidge so far, so it’s nice to see things going well for Inverness.

They will look to get another win on Saturday at home to Queen of the South to keep climbing, and chasing the teams above them.