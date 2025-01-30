Invergordon’s Original Factory Shop to close after retailer struggles to find buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Invergordon’s Original Factory Shop to close after retailer struggles to find buyer

The discount retailer will have its last day of trading on February 28.

By Ena Saracevic
The Invergordon discount shop is closing down. Image: Google.
Invergordon’s Original Factory Shop is to close next month, to the dismay of many customers.

There will be one final chance to visit the discount retailer, on the High Street, on February 28, before it’s doors close.

In a statement, the retailer said it was ‘sorry’ to announce the news the Invergordon store will soon be no more.

However, they thanked customers and colleagues for their support over the years.

The announcement comes amid reports the chain is about to be sold by private equity firm Duke Street, which has owned the business for the past 17 years.

Inside one of the many Original Factory Shops in the north. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Sky News says Baaj Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to buy TOFS and a deal could be announced as early as next week.

Retailer has been up for sale for years

Last month, the Press and Journal reported that private equity owner Duke Street Capital has been trying to sell the business for years beginning in 2013, when it was valued at more than £100m.

Teneo, a strategic advisory firm, had been called in to explore all options by Duke Street, which bought the retailer in 2007.

This had potential to lead to a potential restructuring of the business and store closures.

The new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.
The retailer has a number of shops across the north and north-east. Pictured is the shop in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

While the future of the retailer’s ownership has been uncertain, stores have continued to open rapidly.

Since August 2023, the company has opened branches in Inverness, Stonehaven, Nairn, and Peterhead.

There are also shops in Fort William, Oban, Fraserburgh, Thurso, Stornoway and Buckie.

Invergordon store thanks local community and colleagues for support

In a statement on social media, the retailer wrote: “We are sorry to let you know our store will close its doors on February 28, 2025.

“We take this opportunity to thank all of the local community and our store colleagues for their support throughout our time here in Invergordon.

“We’d love to see you in store one final time to say goodbye.”

The post prompted a number of local people to comment and express sadness the shop is to go.

Most praised the Invergordon staff.

Local businesswoman Maxine Smith posted: “I’m very disappointed it wasn’t used enough by the community.

“It also gave funds to local charities. Such a shame for the staff who are lovely.”

Lorna Geddes added: “I liked this shop and lovely staff,” while Susan Gibson said: “Such a shame. I always called in.

“Another shop gone.”

