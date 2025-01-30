Invergordon’s Original Factory Shop to close after retailer struggles to find buyer

Invergordon’s Original Factory Shop is to close next month, to the dismay of many customers.

There will be one final chance to visit the discount retailer, on the High Street, on February 28, before it’s doors close.

In a statement, the retailer said it was ‘sorry’ to announce the news the Invergordon store will soon be no more.

However, they thanked customers and colleagues for their support over the years.

The announcement comes amid reports the chain is about to be sold by private equity firm Duke Street, which has owned the business for the past 17 years.

Sky News says Baaj Capital has emerged as the frontrunner to buy TOFS and a deal could be announced as early as next week.

Retailer has been up for sale for years

Last month, the Press and Journal reported that private equity owner Duke Street Capital has been trying to sell the business for years beginning in 2013, when it was valued at more than £100m.

Teneo, a strategic advisory firm, had been called in to explore all options by Duke Street, which bought the retailer in 2007.

This had potential to lead to a potential restructuring of the business and store closures.

While the future of the retailer’s ownership has been uncertain, stores have continued to open rapidly.

Since August 2023, the company has opened branches in Inverness, Stonehaven, Nairn, and Peterhead.

There are also shops in Fort William, Oban, Fraserburgh, Thurso, Stornoway and Buckie.

Invergordon store thanks local community and colleagues for support

In a statement on social media, the retailer wrote: “We are sorry to let you know our store will close its doors on February 28, 2025.

“We take this opportunity to thank all of the local community and our store colleagues for their support throughout our time here in Invergordon.

“We’d love to see you in store one final time to say goodbye.”

The post prompted a number of local people to comment and express sadness the shop is to go.

Most praised the Invergordon staff.

Local businesswoman Maxine Smith posted: “I’m very disappointed it wasn’t used enough by the community.

“It also gave funds to local charities. Such a shame for the staff who are lovely.”

Lorna Geddes added: “I liked this shop and lovely staff,” while Susan Gibson said: “Such a shame. I always called in.

“Another shop gone.”