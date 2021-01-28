Former Inverness College site goes on the market

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Developers are being sought for the former Inverness College site which has gone on the market more than five years after staff and students moved out.

The 4.5 acre site on Longman Road is being marketed by Montagu Evans and Rennie & Mackay Property Consultants Ltd following demolition of the former campus building.

The college, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, relocated in 2015 to a new purpose-built facility at Inverness Campus.

Part of the site has already been sold to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Services for Scotland’s first purpose-built Justice Centre, which opened last March.

The college has been in operation for over 50 years and has seen generations of Invernessians and Highlanders through its doors.

The land now for sale is regarded as a prime site for development near the city centre. It is zoned by Highland Council for a mixed-use development, which could include office, leisure, retail, and service uses.

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal of Inverness College UHI, said: “We are pleased to be working with Montagu Evans and Rennie & Mackay Property Consultants to bring this development site to market. It occupies an important gateway to Inverness city centre with significant potential to complement and support city centre regeneration efforts.”

Inverness College UHI has been working with the Scottish Futures Trust to dispose of the remainder of the site.

MSP Edward Mountain welcomed the sale: “This is a prime site for regeneration. I hope that any new development of the site will be of high-quality and bring a construction jobs boost to Inverness.”