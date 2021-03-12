Former Inverness bus driver banned from driving over 3mph ‘road rage’ crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A bus driver who crushed a motorist into his vehicle after a “road rage” incident has been banned from driving for two years.

Former police special constable Nigel Dunn was also ordered to resit the extended driving test of competence before he can get behind the wheel again.

In addition, the 52-year-old who now works in a supermarket after resigning from Stagecoach shortly after the incident, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Dunn appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court following preparation of a background report.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson told him: “No-one can look behind a jury’s verdict. It was an unusual case because there weren’t any of the aggravating factors associated with dangerous driving – no excessive speed as CCTV showed speeds of 0-3mph and no extended period of dangerous driving.

“It was at the lower end of the scale of dangerous driving but there were disastrous consequences.”

The jury trial heard that there was an angry exchange between Dunn and retired Inverness shop owner Les Crichton, now aged 78, on March 22, 2017 in the car park in Carrbridge.

Dunn complained about where Mr Crichton had parked as the former owner of Ness Freezer Foods in Inverness was walking back to his car.

Dunn then drove off, trapping Mr Crichton and fracturing his pelvis in two places. He was then rolled the length of his Kia Sportage, damaging doors and panels.

Dunn had denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was found guilty by a majority by the jurors who were located in Eden Court Theatre a mile away and linked by video to Sheriff Neilson’s court in the Inverness Justice Centre.

The jury heard that Mr Crichton had stopped to go to the toilet.

When he returned, Dunn was angry, claiming that he couldn’t get past his car.

Mr Crichton told the jury: “We had words. I suggested that if he couldn’t drive the bus through the space, he shouldn’t be driving, which was probably the wrong thing to do.”

Mr Crichton said it was suspected the arm of a broken wing mirror had damaged his upper intestine, causing a leakage and poisoning his system.

He was in hospital for five weeks, in a wheelchair for the same period, and then had weeks of physiotherapy.

As a result of the fracture, his left leg is shorter than his right but his lop-sided gait has been corrected by a shoe support. He still walks with a stick.

Defence solicitor Nigel Beaumont told the court: “He was badly affected by the accident. He has been driving since he was 17 with no convictions. He was a well-liked bus driver and has had many messages of support.

“But he drifted into a depression because of this. It has taken a toll on his health and I would submit it is at the lower end of the scale of dangerous driving, albeit with dreadful consequences for Mr Crichton.”