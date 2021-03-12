Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray community has launched a consultation on transforming the Richmond Arms Hotel into a community and culture centre in major efforts to revive Portgordon.

The former inn closed its doors in February 2011 and was turned into a home.

A decade later, the Portgordon Community Harbour Group, formed in 2003, is in discussions with Crown Estate Scotland over the prospect of leasing the property to create a new home for all community groups to gather.

In the past, villagers have expressed fears that Portgordon was starting to suffer as result of a tired harbour, shrinking primary school roll, village shop closure and slow burnout among the dwindling numbers of community volunteers.

Now, the community has rallied together to embark on a mission to breath new life into the village.

It is hoped that the proposed creation of a community centre at the Richmond Arms Hotel can help serve local needs.

Portgordon Community Harbour Group vice chairman Colin Hanover explained: “For a couple of years now we have been functioning as an alliance of the community groups within the village trying to bring us all together under one umbrella.

“The harbour group has been the driving force and became aware of property that had been up for sale which would be ideal for a hub to bring all groups together.

“We are trying to bring all the community groups together under one umbrella.”

“We have been in talks with the Crown Estate Scotland who has purchased the former Richmond Arms Hotel and the idea is we would lease it from them for the next three years to allow us to develop our hub.

“At the end of that period the community should be in the position to get ownership of the building and the harbour which are both owned by Crown Estate Scotland.”

Meeting to unveil plans to revive Portgordon

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting is to take place on Thursday, March 18 at 7pm to unveil their plans, people can register by visiting bit.ly/3uJRRn1

People can visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Portgordon to fill out the survey to support the group who are working with Community Enterprise to craft a business plan or pick up a paper copy at the local shop until March 31.