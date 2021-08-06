Chimney sweep banned from roads again after second drink-drive conviction

The Highlands’ first female chimney sweep lost her driving licence for a second time after admitting a further drink-drive offence in two years.

Carolyn Naisby of Rose Street, Avoch, had already been banned for a year in 2019 and the disqualification ended in January last year.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 10 months later, an anonymous tip-off led police to issue a look-out for the 40-year-old, who was suspected of being over the limit.