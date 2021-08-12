Coylumbridge Hotel: What has happened to once revered Highland establishment that now racks up one-star reviews?

A mother was left angry and upset after her family endured their “worst holiday in the worst hotel” in Aviemore.

Former teacher Pauline Johnstone sent a catalogue of complaints to Britannia Hotels following a six-night stay at the Coylumbridge Hotel costing more than £1,500.

Based on the experiences of nearly 200 others this summer, she’s not alone.

The hotel has been reviewed on TripAdvisor 204 times since the beginning of June.