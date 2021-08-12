News / Highlands Coylumbridge Hotel: What has happened to once revered Highland establishment that now racks up one-star reviews? By John Ross August 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 7:00 pm Pauline Johnstone has listed a catalogue of complaints about the Coylumbridge Hotel A mother was left angry and upset after her family endured their “worst holiday in the worst hotel” in Aviemore. Former teacher Pauline Johnstone sent a catalogue of complaints to Britannia Hotels following a six-night stay at the Coylumbridge Hotel costing more than £1,500. Based on the experiences of nearly 200 others this summer, she’s not alone. The hotel has been reviewed on TripAdvisor 204 times since the beginning of June. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]