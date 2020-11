Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness man has been reported missing.

John Mackay was last seen at 6.30am in the Muirtown Street area of the Highland capital.

He is described as being 6ft, slim build and believed to have been wearing grey jogging bottoms with orange/red stripes down the side, blue running shoes and a blue body warmer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.