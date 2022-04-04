Fire crews spent six hours tackling blaze at wood processing plant following an explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Fire crews spent six hours tackling blaze at wood processing plant following an explosion

By Ellie Milne
April 4, 2022, 11:13 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 8:32 pm
A fire broke out at the Norbord plant in Inverness on Sunday. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
An investigation is under way following an explosion at an Inverness wood processing plant.

Fire crews spent almost six hours tackling a blaze at West Fraser Mill, formerly Norbord, after receiving reports of a fire at the premises at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the company said emergency procedures were immediately activated after employees heard an explosion in the conveyor area of the site.

Six fire appliances and two additional support appliances were sent to the scene with videos on social media showing large plumes of smoke surrounding the Dalcross site.

Police were also present to assist the fire service, with crews using eight breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Investigation launched to establish cause

It has been confirmed no one has been injured in the incident and the mill is not at risk, while the company is assessing the extent of the damages.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the stop message came in at around 11.10pm and inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman for West Fraser Mill said work at the plant is expected to resume within a week and further information will be issued in due course.

She said: “At approximately 5.20 pm. on April 3, West Fraser (formerly Norbord) employees heard an explosion in the conveyor area at the Inverness, Scotland oriented strand board (OSB) mill.

The plant in April 2018. Photo: DCT Media

“Emergency procedures were immediately activated, including calling firefighters to site to assist in extinguishing the resulting fire, which was quickly contained. All employees are safe. The cause of the incident will be investigated.

“The mill is not at risk and we are in the process of assessing damage and making repairs. Protection systems worked as designed and the mill is expected to resume production within a week. The cause of the incident will be investigated.

“Public and employee safety are West Fraser’s top priorities. Our operations have an excellent safety record as a result of our commitment to prevention and safe practices for those working in and around our site.

“Thank you to the emergency responders and everyone assisting us with this response. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

