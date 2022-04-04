Fire crews spent six hours tackling blaze at wood processing plant following an explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way following an explosion at an Inverness wood processing plant.

Fire crews spent almost six hours tackling a blaze at West Fraser Mill, formerly Norbord, after receiving reports of a fire at the premises at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the company said emergency procedures were immediately activated after employees heard an explosion in the conveyor area of the site.

Six fire appliances and two additional support appliances were sent to the scene with videos on social media showing large plumes of smoke surrounding the Dalcross site.

Police were also present to assist the fire service, with crews using eight breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Investigation launched to establish cause

It has been confirmed no one has been injured in the incident and the mill is not at risk, while the company is assessing the extent of the damages.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed the stop message came in at around 11.10pm and inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman for West Fraser Mill said work at the plant is expected to resume within a week and further information will be issued in due course.

She said: “At approximately 5.20 pm. on April 3, West Fraser (formerly Norbord) employees heard an explosion in the conveyor area at the Inverness, Scotland oriented strand board (OSB) mill.

“Emergency procedures were immediately activated, including calling firefighters to site to assist in extinguishing the resulting fire, which was quickly contained. All employees are safe. The cause of the incident will be investigated.

“The mill is not at risk and we are in the process of assessing damage and making repairs. Protection systems worked as designed and the mill is expected to resume production within a week. The cause of the incident will be investigated.

“Public and employee safety are West Fraser’s top priorities. Our operations have an excellent safety record as a result of our commitment to prevention and safe practices for those working in and around our site.

“Thank you to the emergency responders and everyone assisting us with this response. We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”