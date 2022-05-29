Race for Life Inverness raises over £56,000 for Cancer Research UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Race for Life Inverness raises over £56,000 for Cancer Research UK

By Ross Hempseed
May 29, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 9:48 pm
Finish line at the Race for Life in Inverness. Pic: Paul Campbell
Hundreds took to the streets as Cancer Research’s Race for Life returned to Inverness.

The frequent bursts of rain could not dampen the spirits of the participants that gathered in Bught Park for both the 10K and 5K races.

People of all ages attended, brought together by a common cause – to raise money for researching cures and treatments for a disease that affects so many lives.

Participants donned pink as they ran along the picturesque banks of the River Ness before crossing the Ness Bridge.

Participants came decked out in bright pink at the Race for Life Inverness. Pic: Paul Campbell

After weaving their way through the Ness Islands they made their way back to Bught Park, where they received a medal for their efforts.

One family of five, including a young boy, praised the efforts of organisers and said it went “very well”, despite the weather.

The young boy’s father has cancer and was the motivation for the family taking on the 5K Race for Life.

Another woman, who has been taking part for 16 years, said the turn-out had been much better than last year.

Over £56,000 was raised at the 2022 Race for Life in Inverness.

She began doing Race for Life in 2004 after her father was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Another group, which consisted of three generations of family members, wanted to do something because “everyone has family that has been touched by cancer”.

Many participants were thankful the event was well-organised and the music and warm-up got the crowd motivated and “kept the day positive and light”.

Even the four-legged friends showed their support of Cancer Research. Pic: Paul Campbell

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Inverness.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

“The atmosphere at Race for Life Inverness was hugely moving- full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them whoy have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

More than £56,190 was raised at the event, which will go towards scientific research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

