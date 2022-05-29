Race for Life Inverness raises over £56,000 for Cancer Research UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds took to the streets as Cancer Research’s Race for Life returned to Inverness.

The frequent bursts of rain could not dampen the spirits of the participants that gathered in Bught Park for both the 10K and 5K races.

People of all ages attended, brought together by a common cause – to raise money for researching cures and treatments for a disease that affects so many lives.

Participants donned pink as they ran along the picturesque banks of the River Ness before crossing the Ness Bridge.

After weaving their way through the Ness Islands they made their way back to Bught Park, where they received a medal for their efforts.

One family of five, including a young boy, praised the efforts of organisers and said it went “very well”, despite the weather.

The young boy’s father has cancer and was the motivation for the family taking on the 5K Race for Life.

Another woman, who has been taking part for 16 years, said the turn-out had been much better than last year.

Over £56,000 was raised at the 2022 Race for Life in Inverness.

She began doing Race for Life in 2004 after her father was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Another group, which consisted of three generations of family members, wanted to do something because “everyone has family that has been touched by cancer”.

Many participants were thankful the event was well-organised and the music and warm-up got the crowd motivated and “kept the day positive and light”.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Inverness.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

“The atmosphere at Race for Life Inverness was hugely moving- full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them whoy have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.”

More than £56,190 was raised at the event, which will go towards scientific research to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.