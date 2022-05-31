Second charity Highland coo vandalised in Inverness with horn stolen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity cow has had his horn ripped off during daylight hours in Inverness city centre.

Juniper Moon, part of Highland Hospice’s Great Heilan Coo Trail of brightly coloured sculptures, has had its left-hand-side horn taken off and damaged.

It is not the first time the charity cows in Inverness have suffered damage – but the culprits of the last vandalism were caught on CCTV and later spoken to by police.

This time the damage is believed to have happened during the day, at coo number two on the 22 coo trail.

Jenna Hayden, a fundraiser with Highland Hospice, said: “We believe Juniper Moon was damaged during the day time one day last week.

“It is different from the last one that was damaged as that was caught on CCTV and the police found those that did it.

“We are getting a replacement horn made. The horn will be back next Monday. ”

‘Buzz around the coos’

The cow was designed by Ingebjorg Smith and is sponsored by Tomatin Distillery.

Mrs Hayden continued: “There is such a buzz around the coos. Every minute we don’t look out of our offices, on social media and we see people enjoying the coos.

“People are looking at our social media and learning more about our work, as well as having a visitor trail to take part in.

“It is very busy. People have until August 21 to see the coos out in the Highlands, when they will all be gathered together in Inverness for a final event, Ta Ta for Noo Coos, on August 27 and 28.

“The coos will then be auctioned on September 2 at an event at Eden Court.”

The damaged cow can be found on Ardross Street in Inverness, and is one of eight in the city.

Other cows can be found in Fort William, Portree, Beauly, Grantown, Nairn, North Kessock, Forres, Tain, Alness, Dornoch, Wick and Thurso.