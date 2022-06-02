Inverness duo complete Highland Hospice husky challenge travelling 155 miles across frozen Swedish wilderness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness duo complete Highland Hospice husky challenge travelling 155 miles across frozen Swedish wilderness

By Ross Hempseed
June 2, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:23 pm
Inverness duo
Inverness friends David Philips and Francesca Marchetti raised £9,000 for Highland Hospice. Picture by David Philips

Two Inverness friends have completed a gruelling challenge, travelling 155 miles across freezing Sweden to raise funds for Highland Hospice.

David Philips and his best friend Francesca Marchetti endured frozen temperatures and bitter conditions to raise more than £9,000 towards hospice care.

When the duo arrived in Sweden, they joined a group of 15 other participants to traverse the rugged Arctic landscape with the help of their trusted band of husky dogs.

While the group first started with 17 people, only 12, including Mr Philips and Miss Marchetti, completed the 155-mile journey due to the extreme conditions.

Mr Philips described the experience as “incredible”, and he was able to take “so much away from it”.

Being so far north, the duo were able to wake up to the the Northern Lights. Picture by David Philips.

While it tested the duo to their limits, Mr Philips, an avid extreme adventurer, loved every moment of it even when things got tough.

He said: “There were definitely a lot of challenges faced along the way. Probably the most extreme was that the temperature plunged to -25C on two of the nights.

“When you are not used to the freezing cold temperatures, keeping yourself warm throughout the night is very difficult.

“We started off with 17 people in the group and finished with only 12, which shows you how difficult the conditions were.”

Mr Philips and Miss Marchetti were able to complete the full journey in seven days as part of the Highland Hospice Husky Challenge.

The dogs pulled the sledge over 155 miles across snowy conditions. Picture supplied by David Philips

The group was initially due to travel across Sweden and Norway, but due to tensions with Russia, they remained in Sweden.

While it tested his mental and physical strength, Mr Philips was happy that the experience brought him and his best friend closer.

‘Hardest part of challenge was leaving dogs behind’

He said: “That was probably one of the biggest things to come out of this experience. When you have a large group that’s kind of thrown together some people can be a bit unsure.

“For myself and Francesca, the friendship did come into play with just helping each other out on a daily basis and making sure everything is alright.

“I know within the group there were other people from Scotland, and for both of us, we feel like we have known these people 10 years. That’s how close the relationship is now.”

husky challenge
Both Mr Philips and Miss Marchetti had to endure freezing conditions at night. Picture by David Philips

While the humans grew closer, so did the bond between the group and the 60 husky dogs pulling the sledges.

Mr Philips and Miss Marchetti had five dogs pulling their sledge; Kisa, Blade, Cavinni, Arctic and Nikolini.

The guides on the journey were adamant that the dogs were a priority when it came to feeding and taking care of them.

Mr Philips added: “Everything was centred around the dogs, so before you did anything, you had to get up and tend to the dogs, get them harnessed and get them ready to go.

“Initially, I didn’t think you would get to interact with the dogs, but when they weren’t working, they are the most affectionate dog, so you develop a bond with them.

“I am quite a dog person, but that was one of the most special things from the whole thing was the bond between us and the dogs at the end.

Mr Philips grew very attached to his team of five dogs. Picture supplied by David Philips

“I think one of the hardest parts of the challenge was actually leaving the dogs behind.”

Mr Philips says that while the challenge was difficult he would jump at the chance to do it again as it tested him mentally but was incredibly rewarding in the end.

He and Miss Marchetti set out to raise £4,000 each for Highland Hospice but smashed that target collecting more than £9,000 between them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]