Missing Inverness teen last seen two days ago is traced By Ross Hempseed July 11, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 6:52 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Inverness have traced a teenager who was reported missing after not being seen for two days. Concerns grew for Danielle Cameron, 16, after she was last seen at 11pm on Saturday, July 9, in the Old Perth Road area of Inverness. Police say the teenager has now been traced “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police investigate break-in at Harry Gow bakery shop in Inverness Black smoke billows from Norbord mill outside Inverness as fire crews race to scene Two-year-old boy and grandparents named as victims of horror A9 crash Missing Caithness man Martyn Jackson found safe and well