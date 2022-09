[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was assaulted near an Inverness cemetery earlier this week.

The assault took place on Church Street in the Highland city at around 1am on Tuesday, August 30.

The victim was speaking to a group of four men close to the cemetery before he was then punched “several times” in the head by one of the group.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the circumstances of the incident to contact them.

This can be done by calling 101 and quoting reference CR/0068607/22.