Beauly volunteer urges others to give time to cancer charity telephone buddy service

Keith Walker knows how important the help he got from Macmillan Cancer Support was when he received a devastating diagnosis.

Now he is offering the same help to others.

Keith, from Beauly, volunteers with the charity’s Buddies Service and is urging people across the Highlands to join him.

Macmillan urgently needs helpers for the service which supports people with cancer, helping them to feel less isolated by pairing them with a telephone buddy.

Wanting to give something back

Keith, 63, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma 27 years ago and then kidney cancer in 2018, although he is now in remission.

“The charity really helped me when I was diagnosed, giving me all the information I needed during my treatment for kidney cancer – I’ve always wanted to give something back.

“I have a bit of experience in giving emotional support through work with other charities.

“I have also had my own cancer experience, but Macmillan will give you lots of training when you register.

“The buddies role is perfect for me and I can’t express enough the satisfaction you get from it.

“I feel like I am doing something worthwhile in helping other people, it really is incredibly rewarding.”

He added: “Winter in the Highlands can be very long.

“Adding a cancer diagnosis to that could leave you feeling quite isolated, so the buddies service can often be a bit of a lifeline to some.

“It’s just having someone to talk to. I know it certainly helps me.”

Now retired from his job as an IT technician and manager, Keith said volunteering doesn’t have to take up much of your time.

“A weekly call with someone for an hour is not a huge commitment.

“I’d encourage anyone to give it a go, it will enrich your life and really help someone.”

How has the Buddy Service helped?

The buddy service started in 2020 during the pandemic and has since supported over 6,100 people living with cancer, with 2,674 helped in 2022 so far.

Since the launch, volunteers have provided 85,872 hours of support, the equivalent of 3,578 full days, or nine years 10 months.

The service matches people with cancer to a person who provides support through a weekly telephone call.

The charity is also looking for people who could provide face-to-face support in their community.

Leigh Watt, volunteering services delivery lead for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We really need volunteers to come forward and join our buddying service.

“The Highlands being so rural is an area we are focusing on to help people feel less isolated.

“Having ‘a buddy’ to talk to, can really give someone with a diagnosis that little bit of extra support.

“It can help them feel less isolated, or lonely and enable them to talk freely knowing someone is listening.”

She said volunteers chat about subjects ranging from cooking and baking to what’s on television.

“It can bring about a sense of normality and escapism from what can be a very difficult time for some.

“I’d recommend to anyone out there that has some free time to give volunteering a go.

To apply visit here.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities with Macmillan in Scotland call 07801307003 or visit macmillan.org.uk/volunteering

