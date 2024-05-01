Inverness among top three cities in Collier’s latest UK hotel market report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness among top three cities in Collier’s latest UK hotel market report

It says the Highland capital's hotels boast "solid performance metrics".

By Keith Findlay
Tony Story, of Kingsmills Hotel Group.
"It's always great to see Inverness ranked third in anything" - Tony Story, of Kingsmills Hotel Group. Image: Trevor Martin/Peter Ranscombe

Inverness has trumped tourism meccas like London, Bath and Oxford to take take third spot in the latest annual UK Hotel Market Index from property giant Colliers.

The Highland capital broke into Colliers’ top 10 last year.

And this year it is ranked third, thanks to the “increasingly strong appeal of Scottish destinations to visitors”.

The index report goes on to explain how the city merits its lofty position because of its hotels’ “solid performance metrics”.

Other major factors include a limited pipeline under construction and “favourable build and land costs”, Colliers says.

Inverness.
Inverness achieved a top three ranking in Colliers’ latest UK hotels market report. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Inverness’ overall rating is boosted by hotel performance in relation to the
cost of development.

Colliers’ latest top 10 is led and not for the first time by Edinburgh, due to a strong performance in occupancy and average daily room rates (ADRs) during 2023.

The report also highlights the Scottish capital’s “impressive” growth in revenue per available room (Revpar) since 2019.

This makes it a “highly sought-after market” for hotel investment, Colliers says.

Macdonald Drumossie Hotel.
Hotels in the Inverness areas include the four-star Macdonald Drumossie. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Belfast is ranked second, primarily due to its “significant” Revpar growth in recent years

Eighth-placed Glasgow is the only other Scottish city in the top 10.

Tony Story, chief executive of Inverness-based Kingsmills Hotel Group, said it was encouraging to see the Highland capital ranked so highly.

But he was rather taken aback by the mention of “favourable build and land costs”.

These tend to be much higher in the north than most other parts of the UK, he explained.

Inverness
Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Colliers’ index is all about “development opportunities and risk”, he said, adding: “There is a stability element of it, which is great to see.

“And it’s always great to see Inverness ranked third in anything.”

There is positive momentum in the local economy but fast-rising construction and other costs continue to be a major challenge for the hospitality sector in the north, he said.

‘Reasonable levels of growth’

Mr Story continued: “The top line is good – we have reasonable levels of growth here.”

And the new summer tourism season looks promising, delivering “strong” forward hotel bookings, he said.

But last winter was “very hard” for many hospitality  business in the north, underlining the seasonal nature of  highly the industry in the region, he said, adding: “It’s not easy.”

Colliers’ UK hotel market top 10:

  1. Edinburgh
  2. Belfast
  3. Inverness
  4. York
  5. Oxford
  6. Manchester
  7. London
  8. Glasgow
  9. Liverpool
  10. Bath
Edinburgh.
Edinburgh came out on top again. Image: Shutterstock

The research is compiled from analysis of nine key performance indicators.

These include land prices, build costs, room occupancy, average daily rate; room occupancy rates, the four-year Revpar trend and the active development pipeline as a percentage of current supply.

The ratings are then consolidated and ranked to show which markets are desirable locations for investors to acquire an existing hotel or develop a new one.

An ‘ever-evolving’ UK market

Marc Finney, head of hotels, resorts and consulting, Colliers, said: “The data in our third annual report reveals the ever-evolving nature of the UK hotels market. Our index is formulated in such a way that high land and construction costs and sluggish hotel market growth are penalised. That’s why some markets will rank lower than expected.”

Colliers hotels advisory team consultant Yvan Gravier, who analysed the data, added: “This report helps us to provide the right advice for investors looking to expand their portfolios in the UK, taking into consideration the local challenges and prospects for the market.”

Conversation