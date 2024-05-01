Inverness man missing for two days may have travelled to Glasgow

A 52-year-old man has been reported missing from Inverness, prompting a public appeal from police.

David Garven, also known as Edward James, has been missing from Inverness since Monday, April 29.

He is described as 52 years old, white, 5’7, grey/white hair and he was wearing black/grey North Face waterproof jacket and black jogging bottoms when he was last seen.

Police believe he may have travelled to Glasgow in the past few days since he went missing.

Officers are urging the public to contact them with information that could lead to his whereabouts.

You can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0034 30/04/24.