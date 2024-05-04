Watch with ‘significant sentimental value’ stolen from Inverness PureGym

A valuable watch has been stolen from a locker in PureGym Inverness, prompting a police appeal.

The theft occurred 2pm and 4pm on April 14, at the gym located in the Inshes Retail Park.

The owner had placed the Omega Seamaster watch inside a locker within the PureGym changing rooms, but when he returned the watch was missing.

It is described as silver with a blue face, and has “significant sentimental value” to the owner.

A police spokesperson said: “We would urge anyone who has any information on who may have the watch, or have seen any watches of similar description for sale online, to contact Police on 101 with reference number 2483 of the 14th April 2024.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”