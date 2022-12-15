New hospital in Inverness will not be fully operational when it opens in April 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New hospital in Inverness will not be fully operational when it opens in April 2023

By Rachel Amery
December 15, 2022, 1:29 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:01 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says a new state-of-the-art hospital facility in Inverness will not be fully operational when it opens next year.

The National Treatment Centre is due to open on April 3 and is expected to carry out more than 1,000 orthopaedic procedures in the first year.

The opening has already been pushed back by 18 months and a third of its staff have yet to be recruited.

Mr Yousaf says the opening of the centre will “rightly” be phased.

Highlands MSP branded ‘Grinch’

Mr Yousaf was asked for an explanation at Holyrood by Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain.

Mr Mountain said there is a risk waiting lists for orthopaedic procedures could rise to seven years, adding long waits will not be reduced until a “full workload is in place”.

Mr Yousaf called the Conservative MSP “a Grinch” and said: “We are on track to deliver 1,350 orthopaedic procedures in the first year of the national treatment centre opening up.

“He should be grateful for the investment the SNP government is making in NHS Highland.”

Edward Mountain, MSP for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

He acknowledged there are “pressures” on staff recruitment, but said efforts are being made.

Mr Yousaf added: “There will be a phased opening, and rightly so.

“But we will meet the target of 1,350 orthopaedic procedures in the first year.”

Labour MSP Paul O’Kane also questioned whether the government would meet its targets to open the national treatment centre, to which the health secretary branded him a “pantomime villain”.

He said the Labour MSP was not recognising the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the NHS, but added he and the government are focused on reducing the longest waiting times.

New centre to serve the Highland region

The national treatment centre in Inverness is described as a “state of the art” facility.

It will specialise in orthopaedic and ophthalmology healthcare and it will serve all of the Highland region.

All eye care services will be moved to the new site and it will also offer elective orthopaedic care such as basic hip and knee replacements, and surgery on feet, ankles and hands.

It will boast five operating theatres, 24 beds, 13 consultation rooms and an outpatient department.

The Inverness centre is one of 10 national treatment centres being opened by the Scottish Government.

Despite the health secretary saying the centre will not open until April 2023, its website still lists the centre’s opening as the end of 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented