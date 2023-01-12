Inverness motorists face disruption due to Ness Bridge investigations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation into the structural integrity of the Ness Bridge in Inverness will take place in the coming months.

The bridge is a major crossing over the River Ness in the city centre and is used by thousands of cars per day.

It is one of three road crossings in the city centre along with Friar’s Bridge and Waterloo Bridge.

Highland Council will be investigating the bridge’s structure by material sampling and testing to ascertain the condition of the bridge.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17, and is estimated to take eight weeks to complete, just before the start of Scotland’s tourist season.

To keep traffic moving through the city centre, Highland Council will implement traffic measures, including keeping one lane in each direction open throughout.

Currently, the road has four lanes for cars and two footpaths with the council saying some disruption is “unavoidable”.

Long vehicles and buses will be restricted from turning left or right on either side of the bridge during the works.

To reduce delays at peak travel times, contractors CRL Surveys Ltd will carry out work at night.

In anticipation of the annual Etape Loch Ness cycle event on Sunday, April 23 and the Cancer UK Race for Life event on Sunday, May 28, all roadworks will be removed from the bridge.