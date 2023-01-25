Retiring Eastgate manager Jackie Cuddy looks back on 18 years at the helm of the north’s biggest shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retiring Eastgate manager Jackie Cuddy looks back on 18 years at the helm of the north’s biggest shopping centre

By Stuart Findlay
January 25, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 12:11 pm
Jackie Cuddy is leaving the Eastgate Shopping Centre after 18 years.
Jackie Cuddy is leaving the Eastgate Shopping Centre after 18 years.

Things will feel very different at the Eastgate Shopping Centre next week.

Jackie Cuddy will report for duty as manager of the centre for the final time on Friday, drawing a line under an 18-year term in the job.

A well-known face around the place, it’s bound to feel a little strange for the staff there.

Jackie departs a centre and – in particular – a retail world that is drastically different to the one she inherited.

A lot has changed since the 65-year-old first walked through the doors of the Eastgate in 2004.

Inverness was in the midst of a population boom, still basking in the afterglow of being named one of the Queen’s Millennium cities.

And the Eastgate was thriving, fresh from completing a £70m extension, a key part of a city centre that had not yet been scarred by the rise of internet shopping.

Jackie: ‘The Eastgate is the heart of the community’

The pandemic compounded what was already a very tricky situation for cities and shopping centres across the country.

In short, it’s been a very difficult time.

But despite those challenges, Jackie is still sad to be leaving the Eastgate’s hustle and bustle behind.

And she’s already plotting a possible return to retail work six months down the line.

Once she’s had a chance to rest and recharge, that is.

Jackie said: “The Eastgate is the heart of the community. It’s been a pleasure to work with all the people I have.

“It’s been exciting, it’s been fun. There’s a real buzz and I will really miss it, without a doubt.”

Jackie Cuddy pictured at the Maggies Highland Centre at Raigmore Hospital in 2007.

Alongside her job leading the north’s biggest shopping centre, Jackie has also been a dedicated charity fundraiser and campaigner.

She has helped raise more than £200,000 for several Highland charities.

During her own battle with breast cancer in 2006, three events at the centre raised a whopping £45,000.

And that community feel is something Jackie wants to see continue.

The imminent opening of the Eastgate’s new food collective will go a long way to harbouring that feeling.

Jackie said: “I would’ve loved to have stayed for the opening of the food collective, but it feels like the right time to hand over.

“There is still a lot of potential with the Eastgate and people should never underestimate how powerful its brand is to Inverness.”

Changing of the guard at the Eastgate

Jackie was far from an expert on Inverness before she arrived at the Eastgate in 2004.

She had been managing the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Birmingham, where she is originally from, when the move was first touted.

Jackie said: “When I was offered the job, I knew nothing about it. I said ‘where’s Inverness? Is it past the Lake District?’

“But I came up to visit and it was the most beautiful day. People talked about it like it was some backwater and it was not like that at all.

“I took the chance and Inverness has been very kind to my husband and me. It was originally going to be five years but I stayed because it was constantly changing and evolving.

“It’s home now.”

Jackie Cuddy and new manager Chris Kershaw.

New Eastgate manager Chris Kershaw will take the reins solo once Jackie departs the centre next week.

Once retired, she hopes to spend more time with her husband, former Inverness Bid manager Mike Smith, and will join the board of suicide prevention charity Mikeysline.

More time spent wild swimming, one of her passions, is also on the to-do list.

It will be a major wrench to leave, but Jackie is convinced that Chris is the right person to hand things over to.

Jackie said: “I’ve really enjoyed it and never got bored.

“You need passion and to be a people person to succeed here. The great thing is that Chris has both of those qualities, so he will be fine.

“He’s the right person to be taking over.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented