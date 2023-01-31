Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness ‘serious assault’ from six months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness ‘serious assault’ from six months ago

By Chloe Irvine
January 31, 2023, 6:36 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:44 pm
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Police are appealing for help to identify two men they believe can 'assist' in investigation into 'serious assault' in Inverness. Image: Highlands & Islands Police Division

Photographs have been issued of two men police believe can assist in an investigation into a serious assault that happened in Inverness six months ago.

A 28-year-old woman was attacked July 14 last year at around 2am on Bank Lane in the city.

Police have issued a statement to describe the appearances of the men they’re keen to speak to about the incident.

The first was described as being in his 40s and being about 6ft tall with a shaved head and no facial hair and was wearing a dark gilet or body warmer over a light blue t-shirt and light blue denim jeans. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

The other male is also believed to be in his 40s, with brown hair and was also wearing a dark gilet or body warmer, over a white t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

The second man also has a large tattoo on his right forearm, as well as tattoos on both hands.

Those with any information are advised to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0849 of 18 July, 2012.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
1Sep14. Queensgate, Inverness. Pictured, traffic in Queengate, Inverness. Story.......pollution. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .01/09/14
Highland Council identifies its new active travel priorities - and Queensgate and Union Street…
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on a rural Highland road. Image: Police Scotland.
Cyclist 'seriously' injured during collision on rural Inverness-shire road
New Start Highland warehouse on Carsgate Road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'I've never known a time like this': New Start Highland highlights support available as…
The self-harm recovery conversation cafe event is taking place at the Spectrum Centre, Inverness, in February. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Inverness event to steer national discussion on self-harm
Nyomi Dixon and Grigor Smith. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
All you need to know about Pitch 15 - the new Inverness coffee bar…
Ness Castle Primary opening date is finally set
Council to take control of new Inverness school
Mark Mitchell, left, with apprentice Adam Hepburn from Elgin, apprentice Jack MacLeod of Alness and painting and decorating lecturer Jordan Bryceland. Image: David Stewart
'Without mentors, the industry will suffer': Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend
Parents say Inverness Royal Academy overcrowding poses a health and safety risk. Pictured L-R Inverness Royal Academy Chair Murray Ferguson and parents Colleen Knight, Julie Douglas and Maria De La Torre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Parents raise crush fears over 'dangerous' Inverness Royal Academy

Most Read

1
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
2
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
3
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
6
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
10
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Moray Council calling for 'last chance' to save pavilion in Keith from demolition with…
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Boss illegally employed asylum seekers at Aberdeen Chinese takeaways
Assynt crofters celebrating buying the land where they live in 1992.
'It opened the dam': 30th anniversary of historic Assynt buyout that paved the way…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented