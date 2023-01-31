Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness ‘serious assault’ from six months ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Photographs have been issued of two men police believe can assist in an investigation into a serious assault that happened in Inverness six months ago.

A 28-year-old woman was attacked July 14 last year at around 2am on Bank Lane in the city.

Police have issued a statement to describe the appearances of the men they’re keen to speak to about the incident.

The first was described as being in his 40s and being about 6ft tall with a shaved head and no facial hair and was wearing a dark gilet or body warmer over a light blue t-shirt and light blue denim jeans. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm.

The other male is also believed to be in his 40s, with brown hair and was also wearing a dark gilet or body warmer, over a white t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

The second man also has a large tattoo on his right forearm, as well as tattoos on both hands.

Those with any information are advised to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0849 of 18 July, 2012.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.