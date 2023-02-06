Donation box in Inverness church stolen for second time in a matter of months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Donation box in Inverness church stolen for second time in a matter of months

By Louise Glen
February 6, 2023, 12:14 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 12:29 pm
Father James Bell at St Mary's Church, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Father James Bell at St Mary's Church, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A church collection box in Inverness has been stolen for the second time.

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church had its donations stolen over the weekend.

Police said they were investigating the incident that happened around 4pm on Saturday.

It is the second time the box has bee taken in less than a year, after thieves struck in August.

At the time of the first theft, parish priest Father James Bell asked parishioners to come to him and he would help.

A church in Inverness has been broken into for the second time. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

Burglars are a real pest

In this weekend’s parish letter, Father Bell  said there had also been a break-in at his own home in Tain.

He wrote: “Burglars are a real pest. I have recently been burgled; someone entered my home and stole a boot-jack.

“An item that sat in the entrance hallway was just too easy to snitch, located by the door for easy use, the removal of boots and outdoor shoes.

“It is rather an attractive article, made of wood and brass with a mechanism that grasped the shoes making removal easy.

“It had been in our family for well over a hundred years as once it was used in what was the family-owned saddler’s shop in Glasgow’s High Street.

“I have known it all my life, and I am saddened to have lost it. It was a focus for family memories.”

The donations box has been set aside as a crime scene. Image: Duncan Macpherson.

He continued: “Burglars, thieves and con-men, all the dishonest hobbledehoys who prey on other people are often motivated in their knavery to get money to finance their errant lifestyles, usually addictions.”

He urged people to think of the common good, a key feature of Medieval theology.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of theft from a church in Huntly Street in Inverness at 5.20pm on Saturday February 4.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Tags

Conversation

