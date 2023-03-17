Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades

By Ross Hempseed
March 17, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 1:29 pm
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.
Work to improve lighting on the Kessock Bridge to begin on March 27. Image: Shutterstock.

Traffic over the Kessock Bridge will be restricted for five nights to allow upgrades to lights to take place.

Work is due to begin on Monday, March 27 and will last until Friday, April 1, between 7pm and 6am.

This means the bridge will be restricted to a single lane running in both directions between Longman Roundabout and the turn-off for North Kessock.

In addition to improvements to lighting along the bridge span, workers will inspect the barriers along the bridge, which keep traffic from straying outside the road lanes.

A general cleaning of the Kessock Bridge is also due to take place by Bear Scotland, which says the upgrades are “necessary to ensure the safety of motorists”.

Dornoch Bridge will also have traffic restrictions

There is also work to be carried out on the Dornoch Bridge to upgrade the marine navigation lights, which help vessels navigate the Dornoch Firth.

The work will begin on March 27 from 9am to 4.30pm, until Thursday the same week, with further work between 9am and midday on Friday.

Dornoch Bridge
Dornoch Bridge will be restricted for five days. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dornoch Bridge will therefore be down to a single lane with a 30mph speed restriction using two-way temporary traffic lights.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This upgrade to the marine navigation lights on Dornoch Bridge is necessary to ensure the safety of vessels on the Dornoch Firth.

“It is essential for the safety of drivers and workers that we put a lane closure in place while we carry out the works, however, we will do our best to minimise any disruption.”

