Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic over the Kessock Bridge will be restricted for five nights to allow upgrades to lights to take place.

Work is due to begin on Monday, March 27 and will last until Friday, April 1, between 7pm and 6am.

This means the bridge will be restricted to a single lane running in both directions between Longman Roundabout and the turn-off for North Kessock.

In addition to improvements to lighting along the bridge span, workers will inspect the barriers along the bridge, which keep traffic from straying outside the road lanes.

A general cleaning of the Kessock Bridge is also due to take place by Bear Scotland, which says the upgrades are “necessary to ensure the safety of motorists”.

Dornoch Bridge will also have traffic restrictions

There is also work to be carried out on the Dornoch Bridge to upgrade the marine navigation lights, which help vessels navigate the Dornoch Firth.

The work will begin on March 27 from 9am to 4.30pm, until Thursday the same week, with further work between 9am and midday on Friday.

Dornoch Bridge will therefore be down to a single lane with a 30mph speed restriction using two-way temporary traffic lights.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This upgrade to the marine navigation lights on Dornoch Bridge is necessary to ensure the safety of vessels on the Dornoch Firth.

“It is essential for the safety of drivers and workers that we put a lane closure in place while we carry out the works, however, we will do our best to minimise any disruption.”