Ness Bridge in Inverness was shut and emergency services attended following a concern for a person.

Fire crews received the call to assist police with the incident on the major Inverness crossing at around 5.45pm today.

Two appliances and two water rescue units from Inverness attended the scene at Ness Bridge.

Officers closed the road in both directions for a short time following concerns for a person. The bridge has since reopened.