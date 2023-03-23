Highland Council search for contractors to begin upgrades to Inverness Travellers site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council search for contractors to begin upgrades to Inverness Travellers site

Council officials say their aim is to improve the lives of tenants residing at Longman Park.

By Michelle Henderson
The Travellers site at Longman Park, Inverness, which Highland Council plan to improve. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Travellers site at Longman Park, Inverness, which Highland Council plan to improve. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Works to improve a rundown Travellers site in Inverness could get started soon.

Highland Council has outlined plans to improve living accommodation for tenants at Longman Park on the banks of the Moray Firth.

The park, situated next to the city’s Caledonian Stadium, was constructed on contaminated land formerly home to the city’s refuse centre in the 1970’s.

Work to cap the land and isolate any contaminated soil was previously completed by the local authority.

Now however, further improvements are needed to secure the site’s future and the council has launched a search for contractors interested in taking on the project.

The number of tenants has already been reduced across the park to ensure the works run seamlessly.

‘The overarching aim is to improve the lives of those wishing to stay at Longman Park’

Council officials estimate the programme of improvements will be completed over three phases.

Contractors will complete the initial ground works at Longman Park by capping the remaining areas of land and laying roads and drainage, ahead of the installation 14 new accommodation units.

The units will provide a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units.

Three touring sites will also be created with utility cabins for visiting tenants as well as a community building and site office.

Families will also benefit from a new play park, which will be created during the landscaping phase of the works.

The venture is being made possible by funding from the Scottish Government Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund and the low carbon Vacant & Derelict Land Investment Programme (VDLIP).

Up to £20 million is being awarded to local authorities through the Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund until 2026, for more and better accommodation.

In a previous statement, Councillor Glynis Sinclair, Inverness City provost and housing and property chairwoman, said: “The overarching aim is to improve the lives of those wishing to stay at Longman Park and deliver on our ‘Fairer Highland’ commitments.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.

