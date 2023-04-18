Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs

The £9.5 million centre has been officially opened by The Princess Royal.

By John Ross
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.

Inverness is on the verge of becoming a world-leading centre for producing life-saving materials that could massively reduce hospital infections.

The ground-breaking work will see the development of next generation medical nanotechnology products for the NHS and other markets.

It will include the commercial development of antimicrobial coatings to kill bacteria on medical instruments and surfaces such as door handles.

The ultrahard adhesive coatings can kill bugs and destroy viruses. This in turn could help to reduce hospital acquired infections (HAIs), cut serious illness and even prevent deaths.

The work will be carried out at the new life sciences innovation centre.

New centre opened by Princess Royal

The £9.5 million centre is a collaboration by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE). It was officially opened by The Princess Royal, Chancellor of UHI.

Prof Kean shows the Princess Royal around the new facility

Professor Alistair Kean is developing the antimicrobial coatings.

In 2021, researchers found that 7,500 hospital patients develop HAIs, costing the NHS £46.4 million annually.

Prof Kean is developing a technique called physical vapour deposition (PVD) to make equipment antimicrobial and antiviral.

This process produces a metal vapour that can coat various materials and can be as effective as bleach.

“We can have a massive impact. We can make coatings that can kill bugs and destroy viruses”, said Prof Kean.

Preventing infection transmission

“If you think of something you can see in a hospital that you might touch and get infected, we can make it antimicrobial and kill up to 99.9999% of the bugs present.

“Although there are existing practices to ensure hospitals are clean and safe, it is still highly likely that HAIs will occur as cleaning will not pick up everything.

“This is a belt and braces approach. It’s not designed to replace cleaning, but to work together with existing good practices to prevent infection transmission.”

Prof Kean said bugs can lie dormant on stainless steel surfaces for three to four months. But using the antimicrobial coating can wipe them out.

As well as medical applications, the technology could be used to provide coatings for touchscreens in places like airports and railway stations.

He is applying for a NHS grant to test the coating in hospital settings.

The Princess Royal chats with Professor Stephen Leslie

“What I want to do for Inverness is site a company on the Inverness Campus where we mass produce antimicrobial coatings for healthcare products.”

He said this could be up and running within a year and create 12 jobs initially and up to 50 longer-term.

“We’re desperate to get it into production and we’re pretty close. We only require customer engagement right now.”

Head of health research Prof Ian Megson says the work at the innovation centre can give Inverness the edge in a highly competitive field.

“We ask clinicians what the problems are, how can we prevent them or reduce the incidence.

“It’s about medicine informing us what the problems are, us working to come up with solutions and then working with a company to get that to market.”

Innovative heart treatment devices project

One project being progressed is the creation of new medical devices which could reduce the risks and complications of treating coronary heart disease.

UHI and Raigmore clinicians are working with the University of St Andrews, Queen’s University Belfast and commercial companies. They are developing materials that allow the release of an active agent – nitric oxide (NO) – from the surface of medical devices.

This can prevent problems such as blood clotting and spasm which can occur when using medical devices inside arteries.

The project was recently awarded nearly £1 million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Prof Megson said as the project grows it will need new premises and Inverness is a candidate.

“The attraction here is it’s next door to medics involved in the project and we have expertise in terms of biological testing on the doorstep.”

Prof Trish Gorely.

The centre will also include an active health hub.

Work has already taken place with cardiac patients taking part in Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust’s fitness programme.

Students are also working on designing high-intensity interval training for patients with heart failure.

The centre is also evaluating a phone app used to provide physio-supported exercise for people with hip or knee problems.

App could help joint pain recovery

The Joint Academy app connects patients with a registered physiotherapist to provide information about chronic joint pain.

It encourages users to do five minutes of tailored exercises a day to help ease pain and restore movement.

Other programmes are being developed for people to use at home to cut down on travel and save costs.

Professor Trish Gorely is with the department of nursing and midwifery.

She said: “It’s fantastic to have this building which allows us to do lots of proof of concept work we couldn’t do without it.

“But it is ultimately about coming up with programmes and strategies to have people self-manage their health in their homes and in their own communities.”

