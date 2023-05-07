Archaeological survey needed before work progresses on Inverness’s troubled Inshes roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Archaeological survey needed before work progresses on Inverness’s troubled Inshes roundabout

There is "archaeological potential" at the site - but don't worry, the work shouldn't hold up the scheme.

By Stuart Findlay
The Inshes roundabout is one of Inverness's busiest bottlenecks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Inshes roundabout is one of Inverness's busiest bottlenecks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A survey to determine what lies beneath the troubled Inshes roundabout will be carried out before the project to turn around the road’s fortunes can properly begin.

The six-pronged junction has been the cause of many a Highland capital headache for years.

Efforts to try to improve the situation are under way.

However, council officers have already tempered expectations, explaining that the list of options on the table does not include a magic wand.

Traffic building at the junction this afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The project will be discussed and debated by Highland councillors in the months to come.

But before any construction work starts, Highland Council archaeologist Kirsty Cameron says an examination should take place.

Are there more prehistoric remains to be found at Inshes?

Most of the area where construction will take eventually take place has already been developed, so there is no concern there.

But pockets of undeveloped land at the site remain and there is the potential for buried remains to have survived.

Important features, including prehistoric burials, have been found during development of nearby areas.

Ms Cameron said: “An evaluation will allow an assessment of whether buried remains may survive.

Highland Council archaeologist Kirsty Cameron pictured during a conference in Inverness in 2013. Image: DC Thomson

“The evaluation may be all that is required. But it may also be the first stage in a programme of archaeological works.

“Many similar developments in the area have also required this process.”

The archaeological potential of the area means this work is standard practice.

But I know what you’re thinking. It’s taken such a long time to get here, the last thing we want to see is any more delays.

Fortunately, even if there is a significant find, it shouldn’t hold up the programme.

“In this case, the initial evaluation would not be expected to take more than one or two weeks,” Ms Cameron added.

“This would be carried out in advance of the start of any construction works on site.

“Further phases may be required depending on what, if anything, is identified, though generally this would not hold up the development schedule.”

Historic finds in Inverness

It is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that more remains could be uncovered.

Given the way the whole Inshes roundabout saga has unfolded, can you even rule out an ancient curse being the thing that finally makes it all make sense?

But seriously, as Highland Council’s historic environment record map shows, there have been numerous finds in the nearby area.

The remnants of a Bronze or Iron Age settlement was recorded at Beechwood Farm shortly before the construction of Inverness Campus began.

A complex of ditches, pits and postholes – some containing prehistoric pottery – was uncovered.

Artefacts and medieval ruins were discovered at 99 Church Street, Inverness in 2021: Image: AOC Archaeology

Behind where the police headquarters on Old Perth Road now lies, a neolithic pit dating between 4000 and 2400 BC containing pottery and three waste flint flakes was discovered.

Fixing the Inshes roundabout has been on the council’s to-do list for a long time.

The junction’s wacky road markings and six exits have made it well-known in the city for all the wrong reasons.

But it is hoped that a new layout will reduce congestion and cut journey times.

According to planning papers lodged by the council in January, work will start at some point in 2024.

Once it is done, only four exits of the roundabout will remain and traffic lights will be installed.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

