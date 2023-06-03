Kessock lifeboat rescues four people including two children after speedboat capsizes near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kessock lifeboat rescued four people, including two children, after a speedboat capsized near Inverness.

The coastguard received a call at 3.20pm due to a small speedboat in distress near the city.

The control room called the Kessock RNLI lifeboat, which is based on the north side of the river underneath the Kessock bridge, to help.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “The boat had capsized and was 80% sunk before the team arrived.

“They managed to turn it around and towed them all back to Inverness Marina by 3.50pm.”

She was not sure how the sailors had managed to capsize the boat.

The casualties were all taken to hospital by ambulance after returning to shore, but are all understood to be safe and well.