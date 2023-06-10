Police seize vehicle in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police seize vehicle in Inverness

The black Ford vehicle was taken by officers.

By Louise Glen
A black car was seized by police.
A car in Inverness has been seized by police.

Police have seized a car in Inverness.

Officers allege that the driver, of a black Ford, failed to stop when asked to do so, while out and about in the city.

Later the same night, officers traced the driver, charging him with various offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, as well as driving licence and insurance offences.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of this car failed to stop for Highlands and Islands road policing officers last night in Inverness.

“However, he was traced, arrested and charged with driving licence and Insurance offences, dangerous driving and failing to stop.”

The vehicle was seized and passed over to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. 

The man will appear in court at a later date.

When can police seize a car?

The police have the power to seize your vehicle if:

  • Driving without adequate car insurance cover
  • Driver’s license doesn’t certify you to drive that type of vehicle
  • Driving is inconsiderate, careless or dangerous and is causing alarm or distress to others
  • A car is broken down, abandoned or illegally parked your vehicle where it’s dangerous to do so or is causing an obstruction
  • The vehicle has been reported as stolen
  • The vehicle is suspected to have been involved in a crime

The police may issue a seizure notice if you were driving without insurance. You’ll have seven working days from the date of the offence to reclaim your vehicle.

If your vehicle was seized for any other reason, the police will send you a notice letter letting you know when it’s ready for collection.

It’s the responsibility of the registered keeper of the vehicle to reclaim it from the police.

If the owner decides the vehicle isn’t worth collecting, you’ll be charged a disposal charge and the police can then either destroy your vehicle or sell it at auction.

