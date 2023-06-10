Police seize vehicle in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have seized a car in Inverness.

Officers allege that the driver, of a black Ford, failed to stop when asked to do so, while out and about in the city.

Later the same night, officers traced the driver, charging him with various offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, as well as driving licence and insurance offences.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of this car failed to stop for Highlands and Islands road policing officers last night in Inverness.

“However, he was traced, arrested and charged with driving licence and Insurance offences, dangerous driving and failing to stop.”

The vehicle was seized and passed over to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

When can police seize a car?

The police have the power to seize your vehicle if:

Driving without adequate car insurance cover

Driver’s license doesn’t certify you to drive that type of vehicle

Driving is inconsiderate, careless or dangerous and is causing alarm or distress to others

A car is broken down, abandoned or illegally parked your vehicle where it’s dangerous to do so or is causing an obstruction

The vehicle has been reported as stolen

The vehicle is suspected to have been involved in a crime

The police may issue a seizure notice if you were driving without insurance. You’ll have seven working days from the date of the offence to reclaim your vehicle.

If your vehicle was seized for any other reason, the police will send you a notice letter letting you know when it’s ready for collection.

It’s the responsibility of the registered keeper of the vehicle to reclaim it from the police.

If the owner decides the vehicle isn’t worth collecting, you’ll be charged a disposal charge and the police can then either destroy your vehicle or sell it at auction.