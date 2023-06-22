BGCP Comic Con to take Inverness by storm for first time – and tickets are selling fast

BGCP Comic Con is bringing its first ever event to the Highlands next month.

Comic Con will “take over” Inverness Leisure on Bught Lane on July 29.

Running between 10am and 4pm on the day, comic book and movie fans will have the chance to take part in various workshops and meet some of the famous heroes and villains.

There will also be a wide array of goods from over 60 different traders.

BGCP is behind the hugely successful Comic Con in Aberdeen, which this year attracted thousands of fans to P&J Live.

Stars included Sean Pertwee, known for portraying Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham, and Stranger Things stars Grace Van Dien (Chrissy Cunningham), Alec Utgoff (Dr. Alexei) and Cara Buono (Dr. Faye Miller).

An ‘affordable fun day’ out

BGCP Comic Con first started at an event in Glasgow in July 2012 mostly “out of boredom” and to find more comic fans to chat to.

It has since grown to host events all over Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The organisers first started to make plans to run a Comic Con in Inverness in 2019 which had to be postponed due to Covid.

However, back this year for the first time, it may be set to become an annual event due to how quickly tickets are selling.

Organisers have said attendees can expect a “super affordable fun day” for all ages to enjoy.

On top of the sold out Jurassic class, BGCP will also be running hero mask and slime making workshops.

A wide array of goods will be available including comic books, action figures, cards, art, collectables, anime and dice.

Fans will also have the chance to get some free pictures with movie props and statues.

This will include meeting some of the favourite heroes and villains such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Spider-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pikachu, Ghostbusters and a host of Star Wars characters.

The event will be hosted between 10am-4pm at Inverness Leisure on Saturday, July 29. To buy tickets or for more information, visit the website.