Work on new outdoor gym at Forres Academy due to start next month

A new £72,000 outdoor gym at Forres Academy has moved a step closer with contractors appointed to install the equipment.

Forres Community Council and Forres Community Sports Hub are behind the project with support from Moray Council.

Once built, the new outdoor gym will be a free-to-use facility for the whole community, including Forres Academy pupils, to use.

It has been described as a “lasting legacy” to the work of teacher Ann Rossiter, who has spearheaded the campaign for the facility through her work as chairwoman of Forres Community Sports Hub.

The principal teacher of home economics is due to retire from her role at the school soon and is eager to see the gym in place.

The group secured grants from the Berry Burn Community Fund and Money for Moray and ran a fundraising campaign to gather donations from members of the public.

What will be in the Forres outdoor gym?

The final design of the gym has been opened to a public vote with the results yet to be announced.

Moray Council has now awarded the £72,000 contract to install the equipment to Livingston-based outdoor fitness specialists Kompan.

The project is due to start at the end of August and run until the end of November.

Mrs Rossiter said: “There is the potential for 600 secondary students to be using the gym on a weekly basis, so there is much that can be gained.

“I hope students studying leadership skills in the curriculum will be willing to show the older members of our community how to use it.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “Forres has always been a vibrant, active community, but it has been difficult for some people to get back into doing things after Covid.

“Hopefully this outdoor gym will allow them to get back toMo meeting up with other people again and it becomes a social activity that is easily accessible to all.”