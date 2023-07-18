Work on new outdoor gym at Forres Academy due to start next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Work on new outdoor gym at Forres Academy due to start next month

Moray Council has awarded a contract to Livingston-based specialists to begin work on the project.

By David Mackay
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
It is hoped the new outdoor gym will benefit Forres Academy pupils and the wider community. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new £72,000 outdoor gym at Forres Academy has moved a step closer with contractors appointed to install the equipment.

Forres Community Council and Forres Community Sports Hub are behind the project with support from Moray Council.

Once built, the new outdoor gym will be a free-to-use facility for the whole community, including Forres Academy pupils, to use.

It has been described as a “lasting legacy” to the work of teacher Ann Rossiter, who has spearheaded the campaign for the facility through her work as chairwoman of Forres Community Sports Hub.

The principal teacher of home economics is due to retire from her role at the school soon and is eager to see the gym in place.

The group secured grants from the Berry Burn Community Fund and Money for Moray and ran a fundraising campaign to gather donations from members of the public.

What will be in the Forres outdoor gym?

The final design of the gym has been opened to a public vote with the results yet to be announced.

Moray Council has now awarded the £72,000 contract to install the equipment to Livingston-based outdoor fitness specialists Kompan.

The project is due to start at the end of August and run until the end of November.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Ann Rossiter in a green park with bushes behind.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Ann Rossiter. Image: Moray Council

Mrs Rossiter said: “There is the potential for 600 secondary students to be using the gym on a weekly basis, so there is much that can be gained.

“I hope students studying leadership skills in the curriculum will be willing to show the older members of our community how to use it.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “Forres has always been a vibrant, active community, but it has been difficult for some people to get back into doing things after Covid.

“Hopefully this outdoor gym will allow them to get back toMo meeting up with other people again and it becomes a social activity that is easily accessible to all.”

