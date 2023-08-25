New £4m Haven Centre opens in Inverness to support families caring for children with disabilities

The new Haven Centre has opened in Inverness following a 10-year journey for one determined mother who devoted her life to caring for her disabled son.

The facility on Murray Road in Culloden is the first for the Elsie Nomington Foundation to assist families caring for children with complex needs.

It was conceived following Ms Nomington’s own experience caring for her son, Andrew, who has learning difficulties and epilepsy.

The mother was determined to build a specialist centre, aiding parents who devote all their time to caring for their children, something she didn’t have.

She said: “I feel proud we have this new centre of excellence. It’s a centre that wasn’t there when Andrew was a child and it will be for all the other Andrews growing up in their families, where they can come and enjoy being included.

“Friendship and socialisation are so crucial because these children are so often socially isolated and creating that play space where they can be meaningfully included, for me that is the epitome of joy.”

The centre contains a new community cafe, soft play area, play park and three separate respite apartments for short stays.

The aim is to help alleviate some of the burden on struggling families by giving them a short break from their daily responsibilities.

The £4.1m Haven Centre, which has been 10 years in the making, was officially opened today by Highland MSP Kate Forbes.

She said: “It was a privilege to be part of the official opening of the Haven because it is a truly historic day for the Highlands.

“It is so badly needed, and I congratulate the team behind it, as they have painstakingly raised funding over many years.

“The Haven will undoubtedly become one of the most vitally important facilities for the north’s young people and their families and I wish the team every success.”

It is being labelled as Scotland’s first purpose-built integrated play centre and respite facility for children and young adults with complex needs and disabilities.

Haven Centre not possible without vital local fundraising

Work on the Haven Centre relied on many funding streams, including charity fundraising for many of the fixtures and fittings.

John Prendergast, from Fort Augustus, took part in the Tour d’Afrique, a gruelling 100-day, 5,400-mile cycle through some of the harshest terrain.

He was inspired by his grandfather’s adventures in the 1950s, who walked and hitchhiked from Fife to Cape Town and back within five years.

Mr Prendergast raised more than £15,000 for the centre and knows first-hand the struggles of some families as his parents are full-time carers to his brother, Andrew, who has Down-Syndrome.

The Prendergast family look forward to using the new facility to help give Andrew a more independent life away from his parents and grow as his own person.

Mr Prendergast said: “The Haven Centre should be a great place for Andrew to go and have his own time and his own little adventures, and we know that he is going to be safe and looked after.

“He likes to have a purpose, he likes to help so the centre has a lot of bespoke activities for him so he feels like he is doing something.”

The new Haven Centre will be a welcome addition for struggling families across the Highlands who need that extra support.