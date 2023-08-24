Inverness Slip road on Raigmore Interchange closed after a crash between a car and bike It is not known if anyone has been injured following the incident. By Lauren Taylor & Ross Hempseed August 24 2023, 11.23am Share Slip road on Raigmore Interchange closed after a crash between a car and bike Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6078472/raigmore-interchange-accident/ Copy Link 0 comment Huge tailbacks along the A9 following an accident at the Raigmore Interchange. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson. A slip road on the Raigmore Interchange has been closed after a car and bike collided. The southbound A9 to A96 road is closed following an accident on the busy Inverness roundabout this morning. Two police cars and one van were on the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured following the incident. Traffic is moving slowly in the area. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson Pictures from the Raigmore Interchange show huge tailbacks of traffic along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road. Police have been approached for comment. More as we get it.
