Slip road on Raigmore Interchange closed after a crash between a car and bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Slip road on Raigmore Interchange closed after a crash between a car and bike

It is not known if anyone has been injured following the incident.

By Lauren Taylor & Ross Hempseed
Huge tailbacks along the A9 following an accident at the Raigmore Interchange. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson.
Huge tailbacks along the A9 following an accident at the Raigmore Interchange. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson.

A slip road on the Raigmore Interchange has been closed after a car and bike collided.

The southbound A9 to A96 road is closed following an accident on the busy Inverness roundabout this morning.

Two police cars and one van were on the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured following the incident.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area. Image: Ross Hempseed / DC Thomson

Pictures from the Raigmore Interchange show huge tailbacks of traffic along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

More from Inverness

Close-up of 20mph sign at Kyle of Lochalsh with Skye bridge behind.
'You couldn’t make it up, could you?': Readers react with confusion to Highland Council's…
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stuart Lilley broke into churches across the Highlands and Moray Picture shows; Stuart Lilley / Dornoch Cathedral. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson /Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief who targeted churches in Highland and Moray spared jail
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn Picture shows; Christina Cameron found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after trial at Inverness Sheriff Court about fatal crash on Thurlow Road junction with Seafield Street in Nairn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Christina Cameron) / Jasperimage (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Car crash pensioner cleared of killing elderly pedestrian by careless driving
A city centre pub with a hanging sign that reads "The King's Highway"
Wetherspoons manager used body-worn CCTV to capture attack by drunken customer
The concrete and glass front elevation of Inverness justice centre rises into a grey sky
Man who threatened to rip police officer's heart out was carrying a knife
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
Red Hot Highland Fling
Crowds could pay £10 a ticket for this year's Red Hot Highland Fling in…
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. The Brent Centre has gained charitable status in Scotland - its first step to opening a centre in Inverness Picture shows; Stock pic for Brent Centre story. Aberdeen. Supplied by Brent Centre Date; Unknown
Much-needed mental health service for young people takes step closer to reality with new…

Conversation