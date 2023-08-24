Slip road on Raigmore Interchange closed after a crash between a car and bike

A slip road on the Raigmore Interchange has been closed after a car and bike collided.

The southbound A9 to A96 road is closed following an accident on the busy Inverness roundabout this morning.

Two police cars and one van were on the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured following the incident.

Pictures from the Raigmore Interchange show huge tailbacks of traffic along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.