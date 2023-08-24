Huntly Texel breeder sells Gypsy King for 100,000gns

A Texel tup lamb from Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock at Huntly has just sold for 100,000gns at the Scottish National show and sale in Lanark.

The pre-sale champion, Strathbogie Gypsy King, shown by shepherd Michael Leggat, is by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey dam.

He sold to a consortium of Irish breeders.

His pen mate, Strahbogie Gangster, bred the exact same way, sold for 3,000gns.

Meanwhile, the reserve champion, Clarks Gray Goose, from Dye and Elizabeth Clark, Lanarkshire, sold for 30,000gns.

He is by Allanfauld Frisky Galore, out of a Procters Chumba Wumba dam.

Full report in Saturday’s Press & Journal Farming