Huntly Texel breeder sells Gypsy King for 100,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Huntly Texel breeder sells Gypsy King for 100,000gns

The Scottish National Texel show and sale takes place at Lanark every year.

By Katrina Macarthur
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators watch on as Jim Innes sells his tup lamb for 100,000gns.
A packed ringside of buyers and spectators watch on as Jim Innes sells his tup lamb for 100,000gns.

A Texel tup lamb from Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock at Huntly has just sold for 100,000gns at the Scottish National show and sale in Lanark.

The pre-sale champion, Strathbogie Gypsy King, shown by shepherd Michael Leggat, is by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey dam.

He sold to a consortium of Irish breeders.

His pen mate, Strahbogie Gangster, bred the exact same way, sold for 3,000gns.

Meanwhile, the reserve champion, Clarks Gray Goose, from Dye and Elizabeth Clark, Lanarkshire, sold for 30,000gns.

He is by Allanfauld Frisky Galore, out of a Procters Chumba Wumba dam.

Full report in Saturday’s Press & Journal Farming

More from Farming

George Elder of Brodie
George Elder: Moray barley farmer who supplied whisky industry dies at 71
Low Merryton Farm extends to 390 acres with grazing land, arable land, a farmhouse and steading.
'Home of the Clydesdale' farm on the market for offers over £2.17m
Potato production for the Chalmers family at Mill of Tulliebelton, Bankfoot
Crop rotation plays integral part to success on Perthshire farm
The Scottish Government has controversial proposals for a year-round open season on male deer.
MSP takes up fight to kill off plans for deer ‘massacres’
Findon Farms cutting its oilseed rape on August 4 to find good yields and higher than average oil content.
Harvest slowly progressing across the country
John Weir is one of Scotland’s 10 Agri-EPI innovation producers. Picture by Steve Brown.
Innovation first for Fife farmer
Pete Black from Collessie showing at a previous event.
Aberdeen Clydesdale Horse Show set to return
Scott Walker, executive manager of Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.
Time running short for new EU vet rules
A strong line-up of prize winners pictured before the sale starts.
Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at £5,800
Thainstone Centre has been operating since 1990. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
ANM Group: Could Thainstone Centre be revamped or rebuilt?